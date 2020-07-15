South Island v North Island: Who's got the best credit scores?

Life in post-lockdown North Island is more financially precarious than in the South Island, data from credit reporting bureau Centrix shows.

Centrix gathers payment data from the likes of banks, power companies and insurers to calculate personal credit scores between zero and 1000 points​, with higher scores indicating people with better track records of making payments on time.

It found the average South Islander was more likely to pay their bills on time, and less likely to default on loans, when compared to the average North Islander.

Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said those seeking credit in the North Island in June had an average credit score of 618​. That compared to an average score of 640​ in the South Island.

Both average scores are respectable, McLaughlin said, but the lower average credit score in the North Island meant North Islanders were likely to be paying a little more on average for their loans.

“Credit scores are used by lenders to make decisions about who they will extend credit to, how much they will let them borrow and help determine the rates of interest consumers might be charged,” he said.

The North Island has suffered worse from the impact of Covid-19 related job losses than the South Island, with a higher proportion of the population receiving jobseeker support, data from the Ministry of Social Development shows.

The-Press Rates of home ownership are higher in the South Island, meaning greater numbers of people are likely to be successfully managing their mortgage, and having a positive impact on credit scores, Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin says.

But there were other factors likely to be playing a part in the North-South credit score divide, McLaughlin said.

Figures from Statistics NZ show the South Island has an older population, and higher home-ownership, and both older age and home-ownership are associated with people with higher credit scores, he said.

The median age of people in the North Island was 36.2​ years when the 2018 Census was conducted. The median age in the South Island was 39.5​ years.

Younger workers had been harder hit by job-losses, MSD data showed.

At the end of June there had been a 65.6​ per cent rise in the number of people aged 18 to 24​ receiving jobseeker support ​compared to June 2019.

For people aged 25 to 64​, the increase was 33.4​ ​per cent.

“There are population and socio-economic differences between the two islands, and we know there are higher numbers of people in hardship in the North Island compared to the South,” McLaughlin said.

“We also know rates of home ownership are higher in the South Island, meaning that greater numbers of people are likely to be successfully managing their mortgage, and this can have a positive impact on credit scores,” he said.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said the South Island had historically had lower unemployment than the North Island which had supported better household economics.

SUPPLIED Centrix chief executive Keith McLaughlin said higher South Island home ownership rates had helped lift average credit scores among Mainlanders applying for credit compared to North Islanders.

The impact of the Covid-19 economic downturn on younger workers reminded Tennent-Brown of the impact of the global financial crisis in 2008.

“On a personal level, I’m reminded of the late 1980s and early 1990s, when it was hard to get your career started,” he said.

Unemployment would go higher, Tennent-Brown said, with the wage subsidy scheme ending on September 1, less than three weeks before the general election.

Despite those applying for credit from the North Island having a lower average credit score than those from the South Island, it was a North Island city that had the highest average credit score among the three largest urban centres.

“Of the three major metropolitan areas, Wellington has the highest average credit score of 642​, followed by Christchurch at 630​ and Auckland, where the average credit score sits at only 618​,” McLaughlin said.

“These differences are likely down to difference in incomes and home-ownership across the three cities,” he said.

“We know that Wellington city has higher incomes and lower depravation rates, while Auckland has higher rates of disparity and declining rates of home ownership.”