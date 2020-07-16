Kiwis turn backs on mortgage repayment holidays

A mortgage holiday might sound good, but the reality of it seems to have made some borrowers look for alternatives if they were struggling to make payments during the coronavirus lockdown.

Banks were allowed to offer six-month repayment reductions and repayment holidays for households whose incomes had been reduced as a result of Covid-19, without having to raise more capital.

The Reserve Bank said it was considering extending the scheme, but was also looking at “alternatives”.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said almost 60,000 consumers had deferred all repayments for loans – mostly home loans – totalling $20.2 billion between the start of lockdown on March 26 and June 30.

In the same period, over 79,000 consumers reduced payments, for example to interest-only payments, for loans totalling $24 billion.

New Zealand’s housing lending totals about $280 billion.

“More customers have actually taken up reduced repayments options rather than fully deferring all loan repayments,” Beaumont said.

“Banks are seeing customers who have deferred or reduced payments restarting their normal payments. That means people know what’s available when it comes to loan relief, and they also know why it’s a good idea to restart payments if they can.”

Kiwibank said new requests for coronavirus-related assistance had slowed to a trickle.

“Due to Covid we currently have around 2500 customers on home loan repayment deferrals and a further 3500 customers on our interest only payment options,” a spokeswoman said.

“There are also about 250 customers who have opted for term extensions. Of those customers that took [them] up over the initial three months, 50 per cent have opted to extend to six months due to ongoing financial challenges.”

Many customers were taking a wait and see approach, and more customer enquiries were expected as the longer-term effects of Covid-19 were felt, she said.

Unemployment rose as a result of the level 4 lockdown, and was expected to worsen after the Government’s wage subsidy extension ends. There are now more than 200,000 New Zealanders receiving either JobSeeker Support or the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment.

Massey University director of banking studies David Tripe said he did not think a large number of mortgage holders had taken up the mortgage repayment deferral option, compared with Australia, despite the job losses and economic uncertainty.

”Many of the homeowners would be in jobs that are effectively protected,” Tripe said.

“The people who’ve lost jobs are often younger people who are in less secure jobs who aren’t homeowners, so that would be one reason for suspecting that the extent of utilisation of mortgage holidays might not have been as severe as all that.

“There will be some tradespeople who probably thought, I’m not going to be able to work, I’d better apply, and then six weeks later they’re back at work again.”

Many people who applied for mortgage holidays did understand what it entailed, he said.

“It doesn’t mean to say you never have to make payments so that’s an important consideration – I wouldn’t be surprised if demand for it had been somewhat limited for that reason.

“If people have been in a position to maintain payments, they probably would have done so.”

Alternatives for some people were to use any cash buffer they had, or not spending.

“We’ve seen significant inflows of household savings deposits at this time, so that’s a reflection that during the lockdown period in particular spending opportunities for people closed down, so that reduced household spending. That certainly would have benefited some mortgage holders,” Tripe said.

Bank profitability would have taken a hit thanks to the coronavirus, with commercial and residential lending likely to be down.

“The Reserve Bank has effectively foisted a very large quantity of very low yielding assets on them as part of the quantitative easing, and they haven’t managed to increase their lending to any significant extent.

“Basically people aren’t borrowing to invest at this stage, so that means that their lending is probably not growing.

“We don’t yet know how much that is going to be, but if you had lending into the accommodation sector, or the cafes, some bits of retail, all those sorts of businesses are going to be struggling.”

Tom Hartmann from Sorted said a lot of people were interested in mortgage deferrals during the level 4 lockdown, out of fear and in order to build reserves.

“But then we also know a certain amount of the population started repaying much sooner than the six months, or transferred onto an interest-only option, which of course keeps the mortgage from keeping more expensive.

“I think at the beginning they weren’t so much aware and didn’t realise how much more expensive that option was and were only thinking in the short term, of basically alleviating the need to make mortgage repayments.”

Sorted and other agencies had put out the message that it ended up making mortgages more expensive, and mortgage advisors and lenders themselves had also properly informed customers, Hartmann said.