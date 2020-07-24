Paywave shock for businesses as fees return to normal

Retailers say high fees for contactless payments have caught them by surprise, now that they are expected to pay full price for the service again.

Banks offered free contactless payments during lockdown to help avoid spread of Covid-19.

But David Byrne, owner of Hurricane Denim, Fusion Surf/Skate and Miss Wong, said the cost of those payments outweighed the convenience when fees returned.

“I knew there was always going to be a cost and it was only for a limited time,” he said.

“So luckily I reminded myself to check it when it went back to being charged, and I was quite astonished at the amount it cost,” Byrne said.

Contactless payments are more expensive than standard transactions.

The average fee charged for credit cards is 1.6 per cent but they can top 2 per cent. That compares to 0.8 per cent on average in Australia and 0.5 per cent in the United Kingdom.

In New Zealand, a typical contactless debit card payment costs 1.2 per cent, compared to 0.6 per cent in Australia and 0.2 per cent in the UK.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hurricane Denim owner David Byrne says the cost of contactless payments doubled his bank fees.

“Our bank charges for the month essentially doubled,” Byrne said.

Byrne said his customers have generally been ambivalent since he removed Paywave from his three stores.

“They go do it by habit, but then we just gently remind them that we don’t have Paywave and they are fine about it.”

Byrne estimated he might lose one sale a month without Paywave.

Retail expert Chris Wilkinson said a lot of businesses have been caught by the reintroduction of fees.

“Many small business people would have been busy, getting staff back on board, opening stores to customers that this would have potentially come out of the blue for them.”

Businesses were trying to do the right thing by introducing contactless payment during the pandemic, but they ended up feeling penalised because of the cost, he said.

“This increasing creep of overheads really challenges the sustainability of businesses, particularly the small ones who aren’t able to negotiate,” he said.

Consumers valued the convenience of contactless and banks had worked hard to instil the expectation in consumers that they would have access to contactless payments, Wilkinson said.

“But increasingly we have seen retailers say, that it is costing them too much.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says retailers have felt caught out.

Businesses were reluctant to pass the added cost on to consumers, he said.

ASB Business Banking executive general manager Tim Deane said the bank had offered refunded debit card contactless fees through to the end of June.

The bank used third-party services to provide contactless payments, which came at a cost, he said.

ASB made the decision not to extend the fee waiver when New Zealand moved to alert level 1.

“Providing contactless payment acceptance as an option for our customers comes with additional costs, however the benefits our customers get when offering contactless include faster transaction times, convenience and additional security,” Deane said.

“We are continuing to actively work with the third parties we use to reduce contactless costs.”

Westpac’s spokesman Will Hine said the bank had decided to continue to waive contactless payment fees until September 21.

123rf Contactless fees were stopped during the lockdown but most banks had begun to charge the merchant fees again.

“We are currently working with card schemes and payments processors to review pricing for processing contactless transactions, and will pass any cost reductions on to merchants as they’re confirmed in the next few months.”

From August 1, ANZ will reduce the fee charged on Paywave transactions, Ben Kelleher, managing director of retail and business banking at ANZ said.

The new pricing would put the fees on par with Australia, he said.

“As contactless evolves and becomes more widespread, it needs to get cheaper, and it will,” Kelleher said.

Consumer chief executive Jon Duffy said, in its 2020 bank satisfaction survey, 70 per cent of respondents said the high level of bank profits showed that they were charging too much

“Less that half of those surveyed agreed that banks can be trusted and even fewer, only 38 per cent, agreed that banks have their customers’ best interests at heart,” Duffy said.

“The fees banks charge are likely to be contributors to this sentiment.”