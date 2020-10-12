First-home buyers taking out home loans at rate of $1.3 billion-a-month

Chelsea Jennings and her partner Matthew Henry have bought their first home in Whitby off the plan.

The Covid pandemic put paid to Chelsea Jennings and her partner Matthew Henry’s plan to tour the Game of Thrones sites in Croatia.

So the Wellington couple used the money they’d saved for their great overseas experience to get on to the property ladder.

The couple added their OE savings to their KiwiSaver balances, as well as accepting a little parental help, to get them the deposit they needed to buy a soon-to-be-built townhouse in Whitby.

They are among a flood of first-home buying couples withdrawing money from their KiwiSaver accounts to invest in houses, with a record $1.192 billion withdrawn from KiwiSaver for the purpose in the 12 months to the end of March.

More than 42,000 people a year were now taking out KiwiSaver money to help fund deposits on first homes, data from the Inland Revenue shows, with banks willing to lend as much as 90 per cent of the purchase price of new homes to borrowers with secure incomes.

“We were planning on going on holiday for two months in Europe,” Jennings said.

“Obviously, Covid happened, so we had to cancel that.”

It was a heart-rending decision as the Game of Thrones fans wanted to make a pilgrimage to the places where the blood-curdling fantasy series was filmed.

The couple had planned on owning a home a little later, but, encouraged by Jennings’ parents, they decided to make the best of their misfortune, and buy themselves a place.

123RF Dubrovnik, Croatia has become wildly popular thanks in part to a starring role in Game of Thrones.

“We had all this money we had saved for the trip, and we thought it would be a good time to start looking,” said Jennings.

Since first home-buying hit a dismal low in April, first home buyers have flocked to the market, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand show.

In April, first-home buyers took out $484 million of home loans to buy places. May saw that leap to $801m. In June home loans to first home buyers edged over the billion-dollar mark with $1.09b of new home loans issued.

And in July, and then again in August, first home buyers took out $1.34b of home loans, a level not seen before.

Jennings and Matthews opted to buy off-the-plan in the Hill View Estate subdivision in Whitby where three-bedroom townhouses with outdoor parking are selling for $650,000.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Chelsea Jennings and her partner Matthew Henry are enjoying seeing builders putting up their new home.

Real estate sales slowed in lockdown, but after national restrictions were lifted, pent-up demand drove prices up.

KiwiSaver made the purchase possible, and the couple, both securely employed as a teacher and an arborist, were able to secure a home loan from BNZ with the help of a mortgage broker.

The only delay that threatened to scupper the deal was in getting a valuation, Jennings said.

So many property deals were being done, the valuations industry was stretched, she said.

Low home loan rates continue to support house prices, which are defying the impact of Covid on the economy.

And Wellington, which has more than its share of secure government jobs, has the lowest level of households on mortgage deferral deals of any major urban centre.

Hannah Kilgariff, managing director of CK & Co Realty in Wellington was not surprised at the amount being taken out of KiwiSaver for first home purchases.

”We meet so many people trying to get on to the property ladder,” she said.

SUPPLIED Hill View Estate, Whitby, Wellington, where the Jennings have bought a townhouse that’s soon to be built.

In the 12 months to the end of June, data from Inland Revenue showed around 42,000 people had withdrawn KiwiSaver funds to buy a first home, up from just 2000 a year in 2011.

With prices so high, however, many aspiring first home buyers missing out, Kilgariff said.

“It’s a really tough market for them,” she said.

There was limited stock in Wellington and Lower Hutt around the $500,000 to $650,000 price bracket, and anything around the $500,000 price point was fiercely fought over.

One recently sold apartment in Naenae received 11 bids of $499,000, just under the $500,000 limit that would qualify buyers for a first-home subsidy from the government on an existing property in Wellington, Kilgariff said.

The price limit under which a first-home subsidy can be accessed on a new-build property is $550,000 in Wellington, and $650,000 in Auckland and Queenstown.

The subsidy was effectively no longer available for first-home buyers on most homes in the region, Kilgariff said.

First home buyers have had to mortgage to the hilt to get into a first home.

It was agonising to see competition so fierce among first-home buyers that some couples were missing out on multiple homes, she said.

Preparing for each bid was costly, Kilgariff said, with prospective buyers facing costs such as legal bills and valuation fees.

Singletons looking to buy first homes on their own had all-but vanished from the market, she said.

“Now you need two KiwiSavers. Couples are getting the properties over single people,” Kilgaraff said.

Jennings and Henry hope to reboot their trip to see Game of Thrones sites at some stage in the coming years once the pandemic is over.