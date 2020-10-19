Banker or broker? The question facing home-buyers when setting up a mortgage

Choosing a mortgage broker over a bank when setting up a home loan was an easy decision for Blair Mills and his partner Lucy.

After several months of house hunting the couple recently moved into their first home, a three-bedroom place in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

Mills, a heat pump sales rep, said they approached a mortgage broker and a bank when looking to set up their home loan, and in the end the decision was a straightforward one.

First home buyer Blair Mills.

They already knew a broker, Andrew Malcolm of Mortgagehq, and when the bank they approached was slow in coming back to them, it was clear that engaging Malcolm and his team to set up their mortgage was the best option, Mills said.

Using a broker gave them reassurance they were getting independent advice on what the best options available to them were, he said.

“We wanted to get a more impartial look at what options were on the table,” Mills said.

“The broker would be the better way to get a bigger picture.”

While the number of people choosing a broker’s help to navigate the loan market is said to be growing in the Covid environment, it’s still estimated that they are involved in only about 40 per cent of loans.

All the major banks now deal with mortgage brokers. Kiwibank has not dealt with them much but is expanding its use of the channel.

Supplied Mortgagehq managing director Andrew Malcolm says borrowers with a deposit of 20 per cent or above have much greater negotiating power.

Malcolm, who is managing director at Mortgagehq, said banks were “100 per cent” conflicted when providing advice on mortgages because they were the ones lending money.

Banks also took advantage of borrowers that did not shop around by not offering them the best deal on the market, he said.

Mortgage brokers were more motivated than banks to get a deal completed because brokers relied on the commission from the banks for income, he said.

“You know the mortgage adviser is going to chase it because if they don’t they won’t get paid.

“The hand-holding you get from an experienced mortgage broker, for most people especially first-home buyers, is just so significant.”

Commissions for brokers were determined by the size of a loan, not the size of a deposit or interest rates, he said.Brokers typically earn about 0.46 per cent to 0.65 per cent of the loan’s value as upfront commission and 0.1 per cent to 0.3 per cent trail commission.

"What they are trying to do is get you the best deal in the market. If the interest rate is 2.5 per cent or 2.55 per cent the mortgage broker gets paid the same," Malcolm said.

A spokesman for ANZ, New Zealand’s largest home loan provider, said it would prefer that customers had a discussion with it in the first instance about how it could support them with home-ownership.

“But ultimately it comes down to customer preference and where they feel most comfortable.”

Some borrowing scenarios were more complex than others and this may result in a bank not supporting an application due to its policies and lending appetite, he said.

“This is where utilising a mortgage broker can be helpful because they have a view across all New Zealand banks.”

Brokers were able to understand the appetite that different lenders had for different borrowing scenarios and align an application to a lender who may be more likely to support it, he said.

SUPPLIED Sam Stubbs says borrowers should be tough in negotiations with banks and brokers.

Sam Stubbs, managing director of non-profit home loan provider Simplicity, said first-home buyers should go to both banks and brokers when seeking a mortgage.

“And tell them that you’re going to the other as well, so leverage them off each other,” Stubbs said.

Most borrowers would never have had as much power over a bank as they did when they were negotiating their first-home loan, because it was the safest form of lending a bank could do and offered some of the highest margins, he said.

“You have way more power than you think you do.

“You should absolutely be as tough as you possibly can be when you’re negotiating.”

Simplicity did not work with brokers because it dealt direct with borrowers through a ballot system. But Stubbs said he always recommended using a broker if a borrower was not using a service like Simplicity.

“Mortgage brokers conceptually are great.”

The international trend was “overwhelmingly” that more and more borrowers were using mortgage brokers because they wanted more choice, he said.

Banks were always going to prefer to lend direct to customers and brokers were inherently risky for banks because they could cause customers to move from one bank to another, he said.

“They use mortgage brokers somewhat reluctantly. But the best mortgage brokers can obviously deliver a reasonable amount of business their way.”

Banks did not want to lose a customer’s business, so they were incentivised to offer the best deal, he said.

“Fear is a great motivator.”

Financial Advice New Zealand represents about 700 mortgage brokers.

SUPPLIED Financial Advice New Zealand chief executive Katrina Shanks says mortgage brokers try to arrange the best loan structures for borrowers.

Its chief executive Katrina Shanks said new financial advice legislation coming into force on March 15 would put greater responsibilities on mortgage brokers and the duties they must adhere to when giving advice.

"It's building public confidence and trust in people who seek financial advice,” Shanks said.

In New Zealand, independent brokers were a relatively new concept that had emerged over the past decade, she said.

It used to be that the advice was from the people who sold the money – the banks, she said.

Shanks said people were more savvy with their finances than they had been in the past and wanted more options to choose from.

“People are looking at their financial health and well-being more than they ever have before.”

The borrowing landscape was quickly evolving as a result of Covid-19 and brokers were across what those changes were, she said.

“They do this every single day, they understand what all the options are in the marketplace.

“They can go to a variety of providers and bring options to you to consider.”

Brokers were also able to analyse clients individual circumstances and determine what the best options were in terms of loan structure, mortgage time frames and borrowing limits, she said.

“I wouldn't necessarily say they negotiated better rates, they just put structures which are fit for purpose for you in place.

“They will always work in the best interest of the client and try to get the best outcome they possibly can for the client.”

Under new disclosure statement rules brokers would need to say what commission remuneration they would receive, she said.