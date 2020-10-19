Tower gives with one hand, but takes away with another, customer says

Graham Carter's damaged Toyota, damaged when a New World delivery van rolled back on a hill into its front.

Graham Carter’s well-cared-for 19-year-old Toyota was written off after a New World delivery van rolled backwards on a hill into it.

But what really irritated the Aucklander was that his insurer, Tower, wouldn’t give him a refund for the 11 months of unused premium he had left on his car insurance.

Carter, who was not at fault in the accident, said Tower was making a big play of having given its car insurance policyholders premium rebates, because during the April/May national lockdown its claims were low.

But, Carter said, around the time it was making that gesture – which returned him a rebate of just $23 – Tower stopped refunding unused premiums when cars were written off part-way through policyholders’ annual cover period.

READ MORE:

* AA Insurance begins $19.5 million car insurance refunds

* State, AMI and NZI stay silent on whether they will follow Tower' $7.2 million rebate to car insurance customers

* Consumer NZ: Travel insurers shouldn't profit from misfortune



“Tower has been lauded for the partial refund on car insurance premiums due to less claims during lockdown,” Carter said.

“They even say how proud they are about this every time you make a phone call to them.”

“What they are not telling us is that at the time they made this move, they also changed away from their policy of allowing the balance of a car insurance premium to be used towards the premium for a replacement car, when your car gets written off due to a no fault accident,” he said.

While AA Insurance also made lockdown rebates to policyholders, State, AMI and NZI, which are also owned by Australian insurer IAG, did not.

Carter’s car was repairable, but the cost of the repairs would have been more than the value of the car itself, leading to Tower writing the car off.

The car was worth somewhere between $4000 (Carter’s valuation) and $3500 (Tower’s valuation), but Carter said the paint job alone would have cost over $2000.

Every year tens of thousands of damaged cars are written off by insurers.

On learning that he was not going to get back his 11 months of premiums, Carter initially thought he was being penalised for paying annually in advance, instead of paying his premiums monthly.

“They said, ‘You don’t get a refund’, and I said, ‘I should have been paying monthly’,” Carter said.

“But they said, ‘If you were paying monthly, we would get you to pay for the rest of the year’.”

Tower told Carter the car insurance contract was an annual contract, and if a claim resulted in a write-off part-way through the insured year, the policy still had to be paid for in full.

Tower confirmed it did not provide refunds on annual premiums.

But spokesman Nicholas Meseldzija said: “Our customer raises a great point and our team are now going to investigate to see how we can make this better for people in future.”

When it comes to buying insurance, set aside some time, and accept that adults read the contracts they agree to.

Tower’s no-refund policy mirrored the practice of other car insurers.

AA Insurance general manager operations Simon Hobbs said: “You can pay the annual premium upfront, or in instalments, but the contract is for a set period, usually 12 months, and needs to be paid in full to be fulfilled.

“Like other insurers, should an AA Insurance customers’ vehicle be written-off, then as a rule there will be no premium to be refunded or transferred to a new vehicle.”

State’s comprehensive car insurance reads: “If the car is uneconomic to repair, and we’ve paid your claim, we won’t give any refund of premium.”

Carter has now left Tower, and his new Toyota is insured with Toyota Vehicle Insurance, which is backed by the Japanese Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company.