Juno to start charging fees to some children in its KiwiSaver funds

KiwiSaver provider Juno is raising its fees, and will stop offering fee-free accounts to children over the age of 13, after failing to grow as fast as it had hoped.

When it launched two years ago, Juno went with a subscription fee model, but offered fee-free accounts to investors under the age of 18, and to people with less than $5000 invested.

But after a review of the scheme’s sustainability, Juno decided that from December 1, children aged 13 or over would be charged a monthly fee of $2.50 a month, as would adult investors with less than $5000 in their accounts.

Juno’s chief operations officer Paul Gregory said: “The way we pitched it was to be free for kids and people with balances under $5000. We always knew we were going to have to cover the cost of that for a while.”

READ MORE:

* KiwiSaver providers told to be 'sensible and practical' on hardship withdrawals applications

* Here's how you can save tens of thousands of dollars at the bank

* US Coast Guard ice cutter docks in Wellington following voyage to Antarctica



But growth of fee-paying accounts had not been as rapid as hoped.

Gregory said: “After two years of operation, we have looked at the cost of that, and of being a genuinely active manager, and of building scale. It’s all gone into the mix.”

But, he said: “While it’s an increase, we are still at the lower end of the market on fees.”

At the end of June, data from fund research company Morningstar, showed Juno had attracted just under $160​ million into its KiwiSaver scheme, making it the 17th largest scheme in the country.

Juno KiwiSaver investors with $5000 to $25,000​ in their accounts were currently paying monthly fees of $5​.

After December 1, those with balances of $5000 to $15,000 would still pay $5​ a month, while those with balances of $15,000 to $25,000 would pay $8​ per month.

People with $25,000 to $50,000​ invested were currently paying $15​ a month, but would be charged $20​ a month from December 1.

People with $50,000 to $75,000​ invested would see their monthly fees rise from $25​ a month to $40​ a month.

Because Juno attracted many low-value accounts, many members would have no price increases, Gregory said.

And, he said: “Nearly half of our members will still be paying less than $100​ annually in total.”

He said Juno’s KiwiSaver funds had had a persistent presence among the top Morningstar performers since the scheme was launched, though said that was a short time to judge fund performance over.

At the end of June, Morningstar ranked Juno’s KiwiSaver growth fund as the second best performer over one year of the 32 funds in its sector. Juno’s KiwiSaver Balanced fund ranked second of 30 funds in its sector on the same one-year performance timeframe.

FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL Social justice and retirement policy campaigned Susan St John speaking at the Financial Services Council conference this week on why KiwiSaver is not fair to women.

Juno had also decided not to seek registration as a government default scheme.

“We are confident our fee structure would be very competitive and offer compelling value in terms of performance and other member benefits,” said Gregory.

“But relative to criteria, we don’t have a long KiwiSaver track record and none at scale. We fully understand the Government’s need to manage the financial and political risk of a provider struggling, or failing, to manage a potentially large number of new default members.

“We’ve decided instead to continue building focus on attracting members aligned to our value proposition from other schemes, at which we have been increasingly successful. We expect to keep attracting New Zealanders new to KiwiSaver, being free to under 13s and low cost for low balances.”