Couple win final court battle that started with friend's fraud

Michael and Lilian Ross outside the Greymouth District Court in 2017 after former friend Lindsay Beckett Smith was jailed for forgery.

Lilian and Michael Ross say they've been lifted out of a "hellhole" after winning a long court battle against a finance company holding $648,000 of what the couple alleged was their money.

At the end of a three-year court battle, the Court of Appeal this week upheld lower court judgments depriving the company of the money.

The hard-working former Picton couple, who were victims of a fraud related to the money in 2011, said they were glad and relieved the fight was finally over.

“Life has changed for us already, from the hellhole we've been in for the last nine years,” Lilian Ross said.

She felt they were lucky to survive with their health given the stresses and strains caused by the fraud.

They had spent about $300,000 to get the point where they could recover some of their money, she said.

The couple's troubles began when they poured borrowed money into a Hokitika subdivision promoted by an old friend, West Coast accountant Lindsay Beckett Smith.

They invested about $785,000 and mortgaged their own house with the intention of swapping the mortgage over to the subdivision when titles were issued.

Unbeknown to the couple, Smith was in financial trouble and in 2009 borrowed $784,000 from finance company FM Custodians Ltd (FM) using the subdivision as security.

The finance firm instructed Hokitika lawyer Stephen Woulfe to act and Smith took away various documents for Michael Ross to sign. He forged Ross’ signature and returned the documents to Woulfe who falsely certified he had seen Ross sign.

SUPPLIED/RNZ The Court of Appeal has denied a finance company access to funds connected to a West Coast fraud.

Smith fell behind in his payments and FM sold the subdivision for about $650,000 and kept the money. Michael and Lilian Ross could not maintain the loan secured over their dream home in Waikawa and had to sell. Michael Ross, who had retired, got a job as a truck driver. They now live in Blenheim.

Smith was eventually charged with forging a document and failing to comply with the Insolvency Act to which he pleaded guilty. In 2017, he was sentenced to two years, two months’ imprisonment, with District Court judge Raoul Neave forfeiting the proceeds of the subdivision sale to the Crown.

FM’s plea for relief was rejected by Judge Neave, who said its interest was created by fraud and it was involved in the process that led to the fraud.

Justice Gerald Nation upheld the District Court decision and FM appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal noted FM had received $800,000 in a settlement reached with Woulfe and had waited five years before taking proceedings against the lawyer. FM argued it was still out-of-pocket by $973,679, taking into account penalty interest, legal fees and incident costs.

Its main argument before the Court of Appeal was the properties were not used in the offending and the situation was like a person who used a forged cheque to withdraw funds from another’s bank account. Depriving it of the money was like punishing the victim, it said.

Karyn South, for the Crown, said FM had effectively recovered it losses, with the settlement with Woulfe confirming its involvement in the offending.

The Court of Appeal rejected FM’s argument, saying the equity in the properties was a necessary part of the offending.

“Without the equity in the properties being available as security, FM would not have agreed to make the loan advances ... in the forged cheque example nothing further is needed to commit the offending.”

The subdivision was an integral element of the offending and it was wrong to suggest they were not used, the court said.