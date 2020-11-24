Black Friday knocks Boxing Day out of the ring as NZ’s top sales day

Boxing Day has been eclipsed by American import Black Friday as Kiwi retailers make the most of the pre-Christmas spending rush.

New Zealand interest began to grow in the traditional United States’ shopping day after Thanksgiving from 2015, going by Google searches, but Boxing Day has had the edge in discounting – even if it was far from the crazy bargains offered in other countries.

“You go to a Boxing Day sale in Canada and it’s like 85 per cent off. You go to a Boxing Day sale in New Zealand and it’s 15 per cent on only end of line products,” said Downlights managing director Jennifer Del Bel.

There was an overall price drop of 5.4 per cent on Boxing Day last year, according to PriceSpy’s Price Index, compared with a 5.1 per cent price drop on Black Friday.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post's Christmas rush begins with the "anti-Valentine's Day"

* Spending habits are changing with Kiwis spending more on Black Friday than Boxing Day

* Black Friday: Boxing Day not yet eroded by Kiwi shoppers' increasing love for pre-Christmas sale day



MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Boxing Day may have been eclipsed by American import Black Friday, but it’s here to stay.

About 20 per cent of products in the most popular categories actually cost more on Black Friday, compared with 13 per cent on Boxing Day.

Del Bel will use Black Friday this year to help clear out older product lines.

“Last year, there was a bump in Black Friday sales, the year before there was nothing, but it’s definitely coming up in Kiwi culture.”

The luxury candle maker also does online Boxing Day sales, but discounting in a small country like New Zealand takes a careful approach.

“We’ve just released a brand-new range - what am I doing to retailers that are supporting me if I’m slashing my retail prices on my website? I’d destroy relationships that I’m trying to build,” she said.

Rob Aitken, head of the marketing department at the University of Otago, says Black Friday sales could be hard to pass up for people with an eye on Christmas. The two sales days bookend what used to be the traditional Christmas shopping period.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Paymark figures showed $253m was spent on Black Friday last year, beating Boxing Day’s $150m.

“I think it’s really hard for consumers, because how could you go past something that’s cheaper now than it would be in a couple of days’ time? And how horrible is it to have spent a lot of money on something and then only go to a Boxing Day sale where it’s half price?

“It feels like you’ve been tricked, and I think consumers often feel really bad about that.”

Retailers should be doing more to help consumers, not more or less fleecing people, he said.

Blast into the start of Christmas spending

Braden Fastier/Stuff This Boxing Day, more people might head to the beach rather than the shops, says business adviser Toss Grumley.

Paymark figures showed $253 million in spending on Black Friday last year, beating Boxing Day’s $150 million.

Business adviser Toss Grumley of Wolf & Fox said his clients were definitely more interested in Black Friday than Boxing Day.

The already ecommerce-focused sale day will be even bigger, with Covid-19 pushing more shoppers online. More promotions would last through to Cyber Monday this year, he said.

“So I think this year it’s going to turn into this giant four-day event that really announces and blasts into the start of Christmas spending.”

Boxing Day wouldn’t shrink but it would become less of an event, with people keen to head away to the beach as soon as possible.

“I think Boxing Day doesn’t work to an extent because everyone’s done all their spending by then, whereas Black Friday is jumping in just before Christmas spending. You do a big blast, chuck in a few things for yourself.

SUPPLIED Toss Grumley says his clients are more interested in Black Friday than Boxing Day.

“I know the day after Christmas we’re not thinking about retail therapy, we’ve just had a month of that – that’s us as a family, and I think lots of people feel the same.”

There was less of a buzz from his clients about Boxing Day sales, which were more in the big box retailer repertoire, he said.

”Whereas everybody’s getting in on Black Friday and feeling like they have to do something, from small to large. Like little New Zealand fashion brands don’t do a Boxing Day sale, they’re all doing Black Friday.”

In Nelson, Black Friday was a bigger deal for chain stores, although more small retailers were getting involved, said Simon Duffy of the city’s promotional organisation, Uniquely Nelson.

Nelson had a “boutiquey feel”, he said, with a good mix of big and small retailers. Some local stores had vastly improved their websites and social media, and were getting creative in other ways.

“Some of our shops have a second or third distributional channel - bricks and mortar, online marketing, then products being distributed by other people, for example jewellery through an Auckland art gallery.”

Black Friday was all about discounting and moving volume just prior to Christmas, Duffy said.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff In Nelson, more local stores are getting involved with Black Friday, says Simon Duffy of Uniquely Nelson.

“It takes the wind out of the sales a wee bit before Christmas, people buy then and wait for the Boxing Day sales.”

The coronavirus lockdowns had underlined how much people liked to get out and socialise, including at the shops, he said.

Boxing Day vs Black Friday

Malls were experiencing an early Christmas rush, which would ramp up with Black Friday, said Emma Smith, asset manager for AMP Capital, which manages malls in Auckland, Tauranga, and Christchurch.

“The American shopping holiday is gaining traction, with New Zealand retailers marking it as the unofficial point where Christmas shopping kicks into high gear.

“Shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day are more than just discounted prices, shoppers enjoy the hustle and bustle and getting together with friends and family to explore their local shopping centre.”

PriceSpy The overall price change across all products for the key sales days in 2019, showing Boxing Day the marginal winner.

AMP Capital consumer research showed 72 per cent of customers were looking to shop in-store on Black Friday, compared with 59 per cent online.

“Black Friday and Cyber Weekend are approaching Boxing Day in terms of importance for retailer store performance, with 59 per cent of retailers responding that it is important to their brand compared to 71 per cent for Boxing Day,” Smith said.

University of Otago’s Aitken said Boxing Day still had a different identity to Black Friday.

“I think it still appeals to a more family-centred approach to consumption, whereas I think Black Friday is increasingly the ... Generation Z, digital kind.”

Retailers should change their approach, and turn Boxing Day into more of an event to build relationships with shoppers.

“I know on the one hand you could argue that the sales are retailers giving things back, but actually they’re not really giving much back, they’re just making sure there’s an opportunity to buy more stuff.

“So maybe this is time for them to give something else, whether that’s entertainment, or it’s some kind of refreshment, or whether it’s some kind of ‘get to know you’ event, there’s a whole range of ways to do it.

Andy Jackson/Stuff University of Otago’s Rob Aitken says Boxing Day has a different identity to Black Friday.

“I know all these things sound really simple, and they are, but nobody’s doing them - cold drinks on a hot day, lollipops or something.”

Stores also had to make shopping more convenient, and offer better bargains, to attract time-poor, exhausted shoppers who had just come through Christmas.

Currently, they were providing a small discount for considerable inconvenience - getting in the car, finding parking, paying for parking, getting harassed by people, he said.

“Why are you making consumers do all the work for a very small sale in terms of price?

“People like coming into town, but they want to do it comfortably and pleasantly and be welcomed, as opposed to just rushing in to get a bargain. I think those days are gone.”