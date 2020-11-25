Consumers warned to be cautious when checking-out online this Christmas

Consumers are being warned to be cautious when checking out online in the lead up to Christmas.

“Outside of Black Friday, the cyber criminals have had nine months to perfect [scams],” said Dean Williams​, systems engineer from NortonLifeLock New Zealand.

Williams noticed online scams and threats increase throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and expects more to come in the lead up to Christmas.

Figures from CERT NZ’s third quarter report found cybersecurity incidents are at an all-time high. Between July 1 and September 30​, 2610​ reports were made to the government agency, resulting in a total loss of $6.4 million. That’s a 255 per cent​ increase in losses from the previous quarter.

“These incidents serve as a wakeup call for Kiwis to tighten up their online security,” CERT NZ’s director Rob Pope said in a statement.

Email scams are the most commonly reported incidents. CERT NZ reported a 101 per cent​ increase in compromised business emails compared to the second quarter, resulting in almost $1 million in losses.

RUPIXEN Cybersecurity experts are warning consumers of the need to be extra vigilant when shopping online this Christmas.

“Email is widely used and trusted both in business and our personal lives. This unfortunately makes it an easy target for cyber attackers who are looking to make a quick buck,” Pope said.

Malware attacks, fake websites and text-based phishing scams are also circulating, Williams said. He encouraged people to be vigilant when searching for some of the year’s most sought-after items, like the Play Station 5 and Xbox One X.

“Depending on what is the trigger point or the seasonal moment, that’s what [cyber criminals] leverage. So whether it be Black Friday, whether it be the unobtainable new Xbox ... it’s the same technique. All they’re doing is putting the desired products in front of us.

“If the largest retailers or resellers in New Zealand don’t have access to [certain products], then how is this obscure, unknown provider going to have access to it? That should be the warning bells.”

A survey of 2001 people​ over the age of 18, conducted by Finder, found credit cards and buy-now-pay-later services will be used to cover Christmas expenses, however, most people will be diving into existing savings.

Of the 2610 cybersecurity incidents reported to CERT NZ, phishing and credential harvesting, malware, scams and fraud, and unauthorised access were the four most common reports.

Williams predicts New Zealanders will be inundated with online scams over Christmas, and those who only began shopping online during the Covid-19 pandemic may be among the most vulnerable.

“For a lot of us, we already know how to shop online ... but now [more people have] had to learn ... to navigate a lot of the other essentials and splurge items online.”

To stay safe, Williams encouraged shoppers to stick to the stores and brands they know in addition to using online security solutions. This advice isn’t Christmas-specific, though, and should be followed year round.

“[It aligns] with common sense. Stick to the brands that you're familiar with, stick to the online resellers that you’ve already got a relationship and an account with, supplement that with a comprehensive security solution.”

Supplied Dean Williams, systems engineer from NortonLifeLock New Zealand, said consumers need to be wary of the public wi-fi networks they use when shopping online.

He also recommended shoppers take note of the trustworthiness of a store’s cart, check-out or transaction process by looking for the padlock next to the URL, or the Secure Sockets Layer (SST) certification at the beginning of the URL (https).

What wi-fi network you connect to when shopping online is also important. Williams said unfamiliar, public networks increase users’ risk of falling victim to online scams as personal information is shared without protection.