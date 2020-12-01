'Employees will feel this': New top tax rate expected to have flow-on effect

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson converse in the House. Robertson says a change to the income tax rate for top earners is expected to net $550 million a year.

A new top tax rate for high income earners will require law changes to more than just personal income tax, experts say.

On Tuesday night the House of Representatives will be going into urgency to pass bills on tax changes and other matters.

The Labour Party said it would bring in a new top rate of 39 per cent on income earned above $180,000 from April 1, 2021, a change it said would affect 2 per cent of earners. It would introduce no new taxes, or further increases to income tax in the next term, it said.

The changes are expected to bring $550 million into the Government accounts next year, rising to $634m by 2024.

READ MORE:

* Clever corporate fudge costing Government $150m in tax

* Election 2020: Labour to bring back top 39 per cent income tax rate



The new threshold matches Australia’s top tax threshold of A$180,000 (NZ$171,000), but Australians earning over this threshold pay a higher rate of 47 per cent.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said it expected that other taxes would need to be altered to accommodate the new rate.

While a new tax rate and threshold may seem like a fairly simple change, like most things to do with tax, the reality was more complex, she said.

Adding in a new rate was expected to also mean new rates and thresholds for all other employment taxes, she said.

SUPPLIED Deloitte partner Robyn Walker says the resident withholding tax rate for dividends may need to increase from 33 per cent to 39 per cent for high earners.

A new 64 per cent fringe benefit tax rate would need to be applied to people on a 39 per cent marginal tax rate to ensure there was not an incentive to move between cash and non-cash remuneration of employees, she said.

The existing 49 per cent fringe benefit tax rate would remain for anyone earning less than $180,000, she said.

Fringe benefits are non-cash benefits provided by an employer to employees.

If a new fringe benefit tax rate was introduced then employers would incur higher compliance costs in having to undertake more complicated fringe benefit tax rate attribution, she said.

“They bear that cost.”

It also meant companies would need to pay more in tax when providing fringe benefits, she said.

“That might have a flow on impact to how many fringe benefits the employer wants to provide because the cost goes up.”

She said Deloitte also expected something would need to be done to ensure that those on a 39 per cent rate had an increased tax on employer contributions (employer superannuation contribution tax) into KiwiSaver and other superannuation schemes.

That would result in total employer contributions into KiwiSaver and other superannuation schemes being reduced due to a greater amount of tax being held by Inland Revenue, she said.

“Employees will feel this as a reduction in the amount of the employer contribution which goes into the superannuation fund.

“That’s a cost to the employee.”

There may also need to be changes to the resident withholding tax rate, which applies to interest and dividends paid to New Zealanders, she said.

Those on the new top personal income tax rate may see their resident withholding tax rate increase from 33 per cent to 39 per cent resulting in a higher amount of tax being taken from interest payments.

Graham Lawrence said the new top tax rate “would definitely have to” result in new tax rates across different employment taxes.

He believed there would be a higher fringe benefit tax rate and a higher employer superannuation contribution tax.

”They’re not new taxes as such, they’re really just flow on effects.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Parker has taken over from Stuart Nash as Revenue Minister.

Newly appointed Revenue Minister David Parker has been approached for comment.

Parker has some experience in tax, having served on the Finance and Expenditure Committee from 2002 to 2005 and 2011 to 2014.

He is also associate finance minister and the minister of trade and export growth.