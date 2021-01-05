Customer fights Auckland SkyCity restaurant Huami over Christmas Day surcharge

A customer who dined at SkyCity restaurant Huami on Christmas Day says she had to fight for a refund after she was wrongly charged a 15 per cent holiday surcharge.

Auckland woman Rebecca, who did not want her last name used, said she had specifically looked for a restaurant that would not charge extra for Christmas Day lunch for her family.

“I’ve dined at SkyCity quite a few times. I was thinking, ‘I don’t really want to pay a surcharge,’” she said.

According to Huami’s website when she booked, the restaurant had a 15 per cent surcharge on public holidays except for Christmas Day.

READ MORE:

* Are we unreasonable wanting our dryer replaced?

* Here's how to complain and why you should

* Surcharges could be on the up as costs rise



Supplied The customer says she was initially told she wasn’t overcharged before SkyCity agreed to refund her.

She booked online for her family of four, and said that at no time during the booking was there any mention of a public holiday surcharge.

She saw no signage at the restaurant, and said the first time the fee was mentioned was when she went to pay.

“There was no sign anywhere when I walked in, until I got the bill and saw it on the screen,” she said.

She contacted the restaurant later on Christmas Day to ask about the surcharge, and was asked to email the tax invoice and receipt so Huami could process a refund.

Rebecca contacted them again four days later after getting no response. She was told Huami had a 15 per cent surcharge on Christmas Day as per its public holiday policy, and she had not been overcharged.

“I replied immediately directing him to the exact location on the website and to please refund and advise immediately by end of business day yesterday [December 30].”

On January 1, Huami emailed her to say all customers had been advised about the public holiday surcharge when they entered the restaurant.

“I double-checked with other members of my party, and no-one [had] heard that,” she said.

A SkyCity spokeswoman said on Tuesday that all customers at Huami on Christmas Day were told twice before dining that there would be a 15 per cent surcharge – at the time of booking through its reservation system SevenRooms, and when coming into the restaurant.

“It was incorrectly stated under the FAQs [frequently asked questions] on the Huami website that Christmas Day is excluded from the surcharge and this has now been corrected.

“As this is an oversight on our part, we will refund the surcharge to the customer.”

Rebecca said the restaurant looked at least 70 per cent full when she was there for lunch, and some of the other diners looked surprised when they came to pay.

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer NZ, said if a restaurant wanted to apply a surcharge, it had to let diners know before they placed their order.

There were no specific rules regarding signage, but it had to be clear to customers if a company was applying an additional charge, she said.

“Public holidays are defined in the Holidays Act. It includes Christmas Day, so if this family had read the information on the SkyCity website and saw the surcharge was excluded on Christmas Day, they’re entitled to rely on that and shouldn’t be charged 15 per cent unless SkyCity alerted them before they placed their order.”

It was a “golden rule” that businesses were obliged not to mislead customers about price, she said.

If a customer had a complaint about a surcharge on a public holiday, they should raise it first with the restaurant. If they were unhappy with the response, they could go to the Disputes Tribunal, Wilson said.

If they paid by credit or debit card, they could also try to get their bank to reverse the transaction through a chargeback if the surcharge was wrongly applied.

Consumer NZ regularly received complaints about surcharges over Easter, namely companies trying to charge a public holiday surcharge on a day that was not a public holiday. Only Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays during the Easter period.

Businesses sometimes used a public-holiday surcharge to cover extra costs such as higher staff wages on the day, but it should always be clearly and accurately disclosed, according to the Commerce Commission website.

“You should be told about the surcharge, and what it covers, upfront so you can make a decision about whether you are prepared to pay it or buy elsewhere,” Wilson said.