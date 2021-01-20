ANZ matches Westpac 1-year rate low, but no mortgage war expected

A second major bank has lowered its one-year mortgage rate to a 2.29 per cent ‘special’, with ANZ matching last week’s 20 basis point reduction by Westpac.

The record low interest rate required a minimum 20 per cent equity, and an ANZ transaction account with salary direct credited. ANZ’s standard one-year rate was 2.89 per cent.

TSB was also offering the same rate as Westpac and ANZ, as part of its policy to match home loan rates advertised by Australian-owned banks. ASB, and BNZ’s one-year fixed rates remained at 2.49 per cent, Kiwibank’s rate was at 2.55 per cent, and Heartland Bank’s was 1.99 per cent.

But mortgage rates were unlikely to go much lower, amid fears of pushing New Zealand house prices further out of reach, said Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Two banks have lowered their one-year ‘special’ fixed rates to 2.29 per cent, with conditions.

Kiernan did not expect further cuts to the Reserve Bank’s benchmark rate, the Official Cash Rate (OCR), currently at a record low 0.25 per cent.

That view had changed over the last month or so, from expectations in the second half of 2020 that the OCR would go negative.

“It reflects just the relative robustness of the New Zealand economy,” said Kiernan.

“There’s still pain coming through in areas like the tourism sector, as you would expect through what would normally be the peak summer months.

“But generally speaking, when you look at a lot of the other indicators around the labour market in particular, it has held up a lot better than had been anticipated, so we don’t really see scope for the Reserve Bank to ease monetary conditions any further from here.”

The latest rate cuts may be the result of the Reserve Bank’s Funding for Lending programme which kicked off in December.

The central bank expected to spend $28 billion on the scheme, which would provide cheap funding to banks to on-lend to their customers in a bid to further lower retail interest rates.

Retail interest rates were closer to the bottom now than three months ago, “so there might not be a lot more later in the year”, said Kiernan.

SUPPLIED Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan says a mortgage war would be surprising.

However, he said there was one caveat – the reintroduction of the loan-to-value restrictions (LVRs) by the Reserve Bank in March could result in banks struggling to attract lending, which could make the market more competitive.

The return of LVRs was likely to reduce the demand for mortgage borrowing from investors most particularly, because they needed to stump up with a higher deposit than they have been over the last nine months.

But a mortgage war would be surprising, he said.

“The trading banks will have the Reserve Bank in their ear saying don’t go inflaming the housing market any more than it already is, and obviously the LVR action from the bank will be trying to bring that under control.

“The Government’s obviously got a lot of political pressure in terms of housing affordability too, so I would be surprised if there was a war – while there might be a little bit of competition here and there, I think it’ll be pretty limited.”

In terms of the effects on the housing market, investors in particular had been very responsive to any changes in interest rates.

“I’m not going to rule out another 30 basis point cut further stimulating demand,” said Kiernan.

“It’s virtually costing you nothing to borrow, so if you’ve got the money to get into the market then there’s pretty big incentives there, particularly if you’re expecting house prices to keep rising for some period of time.”