Household income was up, but so were housing costs, before Covid-19: Stats NZ

New Zealand household disposable income was up before Covid-19 hit, but so were housing costs, according to Stats NZ data release on Tuesday.

Average annual household disposable income, after tax, rose 3.9 per cent to $86,626 for the year ended June 2020 compared with a year earlier.

Gross average annual household income rose 3.6 per cent to $107,731.

At the same time, the average annual housing cost increase 3.8 per cent to $17,980.

The 12-month period was in fact reduced to nine months because of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown on March 25, which prevented Stats NZ from interviewing people face to face. With data only collected until the end of March, it was a smaller sample than the previous year’s Household Economic Survey (HES).

“We have investigated the quality of the data that has been collected in the nine months, and are satisfied that it is fit for purpose,” said Stats NZ income and poverty statistics manager Chris Pooch.

For the first time the HES showed annual average disposable income for disabled people – $40,451, compared with $48,076 for the total population.

While overall household incomes were up, income for the poorest 10th of households was up just 1.8 per cent compared with the rest of households.

For the period, the highest of the five income groups received a greater share of income than the bottom three groups, or quintiles, combined, Stats NZ said.

Households spent $21 of every $100 of their household income on housing costs on average, a similar proportion to the 2019 survey.

“Although the ratio of housing costs to household income hasn’t changed significantly over the last year, there are certain types of households, such as renters, that spend a higher proportion of their incomes on housing costs,” Pooch said in a statement.

Spending on mortgage interest payments fell 6.7 per cent to $242.40 a week over the period, easing some of the costs for homeowners.

However, lower income households continued to feel financial strain as a result of housing costs.

Renters were more than twice as likely as homeowners to spend 40 per cent or more of their household income on housing costs.

Just over a quarter of renting households spent 40 per cent or more of their household income on housing costs, compared with about an eighth of home-owning households.

Average weekly housing costs were $354 a week, up 3.1 per cent from 2019.

Incomes from wages and salaries were up 4.4 per cent, and other government benefits rose 6.3 per cent.

“Our priorities remain on lifting households on low to middle incomes,” said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

“While the statistics released today are encouraging, we know we have more work to do.

“We have taken steps to support people into employment as well as upskill and train. Initiatives such as Mana in Mahi, He Poutama Rangatahi and the Apprenticeship Boost Initiative are helping move people into employment and off income support.

“We have also worked to provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable with additional support, including raising main benefit levels by $25 per week, indexing main benefits to growth in the average wage, raising the minimum wage, expanding the Flexi-wage scheme to create more jobs, and today we announced the largest increase in benefit abatement levels in over two decades,” she said.