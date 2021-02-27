'Use at your own risk': Consumer NZ warns about Feverup.com no-refund policy

Wellington woman Liz Willmott was left in the dark about a mysterious candlelight concert after event promoter Feverup.com changed the date then offered no refund.

An advert for the “intriguing” Vivaldi gig for February 4 appeared on her Facebook feed, with venue details kept secret.

“It was pretty flash, quite a comprehensive website,” she said. “I thought, no-one would go to this much trouble if it wasn't real.”

Last July, she booked two $45 tickets, one for herself and one for a friend, and got confirmation with a QR scanning code at the time of booking.

By early January, she still had not heard where the concert venue was, and started to worry that it was a scam.

She contacted Feverup twice, receiving an automated reply saying an agent would contact her in two or three days. No-one from the company followed up, she said.

SUPPLIED Wellington woman Liz Willmott booked a Vivaldi by candlelight concert through Feverup.com.

At the end of January, she was sent an email to say that the date had changed. If she could not make it to that concert she could go to another, she was told, but there was no offer of a refund.

She and her friend were unable to go and in the end, the tickets were used by other friends.

“I thought if they changed the venue fairly late in the process, they should offer a refund,” Willmott said.

“It didn’t seem entirely honest to me.”

One Reddit user managed to get a refund from Fever for a concert in Christchurch earlier in February, after the date changed on the morning of the event, but said it was an “overall really weird experience”.

Under Feverup.com terms and conditions, “you use the services at your own risk”, as tickets were non-refundable even if there was a date change or cancellation.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said people should think twice before buying tickets from the event promoter.

Feverup sometimes did not disclose key details at the time of booking, such as the venue and performer, and the website made claims such as “Tickets running low” and “Limited tickets on sale!”.

“What’s really stood out is the draconian no-refund policy,” Duffy said.

“If they aren’t able to provide a gig on the day they said they will, and an alternative date doesn't suit you, you’re entitled to a refund. They've potentially misled you.”

Customers could lay a complaint with the Commerce Commission under the Fair Trading Act if they felt misled about their rights, or take Feverup to the Disputes Tribunal if they wanted to pursue a refund.

supplied Feverup’s no-refund policy is “draconian”, says Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy.

“Covid means there could be any number of things that happen in a pandemic that mean a promoter can’t put an event on. Is it worth your while buying a ticket to an event like this? If everything changes, you won’t get your money back.”

Duffy advised people to buy tickets from the official sellers or organisers of an event, and said it was important to carefully read the fine print.

If a company refused to issue a refund, customers who paid by credit or debit card could request a chargeback from their bank.

Consumer NZ asked the site’s owner in the United States, Fever Labs, if it planned to change its terms and conditions, and was told: “Our terms and conditions are updated from time to time to properly reflect our practices and compliance with the laws of countries we work in.”

The Commerce Commission had received three complaints about Feverup.com alleging that refunds were not provided since January. It had not opened an investigation, said a spokesman.

Meanwhile, there was still no hearing date yet for the commission’s legal action against Viagogo.

The commission alleged that Viagogo misrepresented itself as an "official" ticket seller of events and gave the impression tickets were limited or about to sell out, rushing consumers' decisions

Viagogo was still prompting complaints from New Zealand customers, including most recently for a Six60 gig and art show Van Gogh Alive.