New Zealanders 'need a salary of $178,328 to be happy'

They say money can’t buy happiness but it seems a salary of US$128,844 (NZ$178,328) will do the trick for New Zealanders.

Money and finance website Expensivity has calculated the salary level in each country that would prevent unhappiness.

The global analysis was based on the “happiness premium” established by researchers at Purdue University, in the United States. In that study, researchers looked at data from 1.7 million people and cross-referenced their earnings and life satisfaction. They found that more money boosted happiness – but only to a point. Beyond that, further increases in income could actually lead to more unhappiness.

Expensivity converted Purdue’s “happiness premium”, using purchasing power ratios sourced from the World Bank.

The website then added local costs of living to calculate the different prices of happiness.

New Zealand was ranked the fifth most expensive country to achieve happiness (in US dollars), behind Bermuda, requiring a salary of US$143,933, Australia, at US$135,321, Israel at US$130,457, and Switzerland at US$128,969.

Dmitrii Shironosov/123RF A global survey has found that New Zealanders would need to earn US$128,844 (NZ$178,328) to reach Purdue University’s “happiness premium”.

Suriname had the lowest happiness price tag of US$6799, though this was still significantly above the average Surinamese income of US$5500.

The figures produced were for individual incomes.

According to data from Inland Revenue, just 67,250 or 2.4 per cent of working New Zealanders earn more than $175,000.

The average ordinary-time weekly earnings in New Zealand is $1289, or NZ$67,028 annually, according to Stats NZ.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said New Zealanders had very high levels of satisfaction, even at lower income levels, according to local data.

The quarterly life satisfaction survey from Stats NZ found that the majority of people continued to rate their overall life satisfaction highly in the December 2020 quarter, with 86 percent giving a rating of seven or higher on a 0–10 scale, where 0 is completely dissatisfied and 10 is completely satisfied.

Thirty-seven percent of people aged 18 years or older rated their overall life satisfaction very highly (a rating of 9 or 10).

The average life satisfaction rating was eight out of 10.

“The data tells us that increased in life satisfaction eases off from about $80,000,” he said.

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says local surveys find that New Zealanders are generally satisfied at an income of $80,000, though there are still things they can’t do at that income level.

“The nub of it is what is not possible at that amount. What are the big things of consumption that we can’t afford? And the big thing that crops up for New Zealanders is housing, both rent and buying a house is extraordinarily expensive,” Equab said.

The cost of renting had risen to 40 per cent of a person’s income, he said.

This was well above 30 per cent, which was considered affordable, Eaqub said.

Secure, warm and healthy housing was a basic need that significantly contributed to life satisfaction, he said.

New data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand shows the median house price nationally increased by 22.8 per cent to $780,000 for the year ended February and Auckland’s median house price reached a record high of $1.1m.