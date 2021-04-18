Never, or as soon as possible: When is the optimum age to retire?

​

123RF Younger and older workers frequently have very different ideas about the ‘optimal’ retirement age.

Many younger workers dream of retiring well before 65.

But as people get their first grey hairs they begin to realise they want, or need to, work well beyond the age they qualify for NZ Super.

A third of under 35s say they want to retire before they hit 65, with another 38 per cent planning to down tools the day they reach 65.

But if these are their optimal retirement ages, they will have to do a lot better than their elders, because OECD data shows New Zealanders have some of the longest working lives in the developed world.

Only men and women in the culturally work-obsessed Japan and South Korea, and the Latin American countries of Mexico and Chile, have a later “average effective” retirement age, OECD data shows.

The average effective age of retirement in New Zealand is 69.8 years for men, and 66.4 years for women, the OECD says.

WORK TIL YOU DROP

“Never,” is septuagenarian farmer John Dickson’s blunt response to when would be his optimal age to stop working.

“Working keeps me alive. I get up in the morning, and I have a purpose,” he says.

“I have seen so many farmers retire, buy a nice house in town, and get bored because they have nothing to do, and they die.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Farmer John Dickson says his optimal age of retirement is the day he dies.

Dickson, who suffered a business failure as a result of the incompetence of a government agency in the 1980s, has however cut back on his work.

NO ‘HARD STOP’

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says: “The optimal retirement age is when you are ready. It’s as simple as that. Some people are well ready at 65. Some people are not ready at 85.”

Grant Matthew/Stuff Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says everyone has their “optimal” age of retirement, though many people never really retire, doing unpaid work after they stop salaried labour.

And, she says, research shows most people don’t do a “hard stop”, downing tools entirely, instead preferring to cut their work hours, rather than stop entirely.

“Most people don’t hard stop anything in their lives,” says Wrightson, who heads the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).

“It's the sensible way of doing it. If you have been working for a long time, it’s a massive adjustment. Why would you just stop?”

IT’S ALL ABOUT CHOICE

The idea of an “optimal” retirement age also has little currency for some younger workers.

They aim not to retire early, but to build financial wealth, so they can choose to work however, whenever and at whatever, they want.

Sam Lind, 35, from Dunedin technology company Oritain, plans to achieve financial freedom much earlier than previous generations aspired to, but the endeavour is not about planning for retirement.

SUPPLIED Sam Lind is a 'Mustachian' aiming to give himself financial freedom by living frugally now, and investing hard to build his wealth.

Lind is one of the administrators on the Kiwi Mustachians​ Facebook page, which boasts 3500​ members, all dedicated to the Mr Money Moustache financial philosophy of living frugally, investing hard, and building wealth fast.

“Historically, retirement meant you gave up work, but the concept is to get the financial freedom to pursue whatever I desire with the remainder of my life,” Lind says.

“There are a lot of people who are financially free who are still working, or working in other areas.”

Lind does not intend to be among the majority of people who wait for the “permission” to retire that comes with getting NZ Super at age 65.

Lind says Mustachians tend to be professional, and high-earning enough to salt away a reasonable portion of their earnings, not just the 3 per cent most KiwiSaver investors save.

The Mr Money Moustache website has been very influential on young people's money lives.

The founder of the movement, Canadian-born blogger Peter Adeney​, describes saving 50 per cent of your income as “reasonable”.

“We have the luxury to be able to think about investments,” Lind says.

‘LIFE IS A CRAP SHOOT’

Lind’s words ring true with Dr Joanne Allen​, a researcher from Massey University​, who is part of a group conducting a long-term ageing study that next year should for the first time accurately reveal just how many people achieve their optimal retirement ages.

“It’s very easy to fall into the idea of volition, that you get to choose your retirement age,” Allen says.

Researchers at the British Department for Work & Pensions in 2014 found most people who “retired early”, didn’t do it voluntarily, instead falling prey to ill-health or redundancy, or because they had to care for others.

Wrightson does push back against people who profess not to understand why people fail to achieve a prosperous retirement.

“Life is a crap shoot. Some of us are luckier than others. Some of us have awful misfortune. The only way you can offset that is having planned for some of those potential misfortunes, and not all of us can do that,” she says.

Data shows the strongest determining factor around the world for when people retired was the retirement policies in their homelands, says Allen.

That includes in New Zealand, where many people do actually stop work at age 65, when they qualified for NZ Super, though New Zealand had what Allen called an “open” retirement policy, where people were free to take the state pension, and carry on working.

That allowed people who could carry on working to save rapidly, banking NZ Super, and living on their wages.

EARLY RETIREMENT OPTIMAL FOR SOME

Though there is pressure to lift the age of eligibility for NZ Super to reflect longer, healthier lives, and slow the increase in the cost of NZ Super, there are many people, including a disproportionate number of Māori and Pasifika people, whose health indicates they should retire before 65, Allen says.

“We find people who have been in labour-intensive jobs see their physical wellbeing pick up a little bit when they give up work,” she says.

Wrightson says: “If your body is broken, you are well ready to retire at the earliest opportunity,” she says.

“Sixty-five is an arbitrary number. There are some people who don’t get to 65,” she says.

Health is a major determining factor in when people retired.

The New Zealand Health, Work and Retirement Longitudinal Study found people in robust health were more likely to be working than people whose health was declining.

Wrightson sees preparation for retirement as both financial, through amassing wealth, and psychological, through building human connections, and a sense of purpose.

Tips from the Commission for Financial Capability can help people in the 45 and under, 46-65, and 65-plus age groups get the most out of KiwiSaver. (First published May 2018.)

“Finding ways to make yourself happy and contented in your retirement is certainly on a par with having the means to give yourself some choice,” she says.

“Those who can’t find their purpose will be the most unhappy of all, whether or not they have money,” Wrightson says.

HOW TO WIN YOURSELF CHOICE

Financial adviser Lisa Dudson, 52, recalls that when she started out in her industry the talk was all about amassing wealth to retire early.

“The word retirement is changing,” says Lisa Dudson, financial adviser. “It used to mean sitting in your chair with the remote control and the TV guide.”

“Back in the 1990s there was a lot of talk about aspiring to retiring early, but as people get older, the more they wonder what they would do all day, if they did,” she says.

Dudson built herself a financial advice business, and also built wealth through property development.

“My first goal was to make my first million, but the day after I made it, I didn’t feel any differently,” she says.

She came to realise that generally people do not want to be idle, leisured beings, but they do want to work less.

“People want a fulfilling life,” Dudson says.

“My partner and I haven’t needed to work for a while, but we haven’t given up work. Why would we when we love what we do?

“We do travel and work a lot. Both of us have a reasonable amount of control around how we work,” says Dudson, who spoke to Stuff from Rakiura Stewart Island where she was tramping, having been up early getting her emailing out of the way before heading out to Ulva Island, where she saw kiwi in the wild.

“We spent a month in Bali 18 months ago, working 3-5 hours a day. We’d finish by lunchtime. We loved it,” Dudson says.

Dudson wonders if younger workers, who may be more subject to the diktats of their bosses, feel differently about work later in life, when potentially, they have more self-direction.

YOUTHFUL ASPIRATION, ELDER WISDOM

CFFC’s polling reveals that fewer workers in their 50s and 60s aspired to retiring before they reached the age of 65, than younger workers.

It also revealed a likely reason.

Younger workers were less likely to know how much they’d need to live decently in retirement, or how much they needed to be saving to be able to retire at their optimal age.

A survey done by BNZ in 2018 revealed a similar divide between older and younger workers.

SOME YOUNG WORKERS DESPAIR

Even before the Covid economic crisis, many young people were struggling to see how they could save enough to generate a decent income in retirement.

Not only were interest rates cut by central banks to stimulate economies, meaning retired people got lower returns from deposits and fixed interest bonds, but house prices spiked, trapping the young into larger mortgages, or out of the housing market entirely.

In 2015, BNZ warned larger home loans meant that as many as a third of people could retire not having paid their mortgage off. In 2020, the bank’s Wellbeing Report 2020 indicated six in 10 people feared their wealth and income today would not prevent them from slipping into a life of bare-bones hardship in retirement.

This fear was pervasive across Kiwis, with 60 per cent of people believing they would have "not quite enough" or "not nearly enough" savings on retirement.

123RF Massey University’s Dr Joanne Allen says the idea that everyone has a choice of when they retire can be ‘damaging’ to people who really have no choice at all.

Those with the bleakest view are young workers expecting the age of eligibility for NZ Super to rise.

CFFC’s polling shows 22 per cent of people aged 18-35 think they will still be working after they turn 70.

IT’S A FAMILY THING

Martin Hawes, New Zealand’s most prolific financial author, says each person’s “optimal” age for retirement varies on their circumstances, and wishes, and also family culture.

“My father worked until about six months before he died. He practised medicine,” Hawes says.

Alden Williams/Stuff Financial expert Martin Hawes says his family culture is one of people working as long as they have a contribution to make, regardless of their age.

Hawes says his father eased off in his late 70s.

“I have the same sort of idea,” he says.

The only thing that would prompt Hawes to stop working was that he was determined to go out on a professional high.

“I don’t want to outstay my welcome,” he says.

He feels that working part-time gives extra enjoyment to the times he is in the great outdoors, which he loves, or spending time with family.

“They are more enjoyable because I can’t do them every day,” he says.

THE MAHI NEVER STOPS

“I don’t think many people give up work at all," says Wrightson. “They just give up paid work.”

Retired people do more than their fair share of volunteer work in Aotearoa New Zealand, choosing to put in the hours for the good of the community after they retire.

Volunteering NZ says Māori and Pākehā are the two ethnic groups that volunteer most, though how each sees this unpaid work is different, and their “retirements” are different.

The peak body for volunteering says for Māori “Mahi aroha” – work done out of love- is deeply rooted in Māori culture.

“Mahi aroha is performed out of love, sympathy or care and through a sense of duty for whānau, hapū, iwi and other Māori organisations and individuals,” it says.

“As such, mahi aroha is central to Māori sense of identity and for maintaining Māori culture and traditions as well as fulfilling their cultural obligations to the wider collective.”

JOHN NICHOLSON/Stuff A great deal of mahi aroha (work done out of love) is required to maintain marae. Shown here is the beautiful Waiwhetu Marae in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

For Pākehā, the urge to do unpaid work in retirement is to “give back to the community”, research from Volunteering NZ shows, in an act of rebalancing the ledger, feeling that they have perhaps taken more than they have given.

And Pākehā are also seeking company, with “to make friends" coming in second only to giving back as a motivation for volunteering.

The difference in how Māori and Pākehā see unpaid work in retirement is a reminder to researchers to bring a cultural lens to retirement, and a second research programme underway aims to fill this research gap.

Wrightson says CFFC is conducting research on what a Māori retirement looked like, due to be published towards the end of the year.

HOW MUCH DO YOU NEED TO RETIRE?

Very few people think NZ Super is enough to live comfortably on, especially for people who do not own their own homes.

The most comprehensive research on the gap between what NZ Super currently pays, and the amount of income needed to live a “no frills” or a “choices” lifestyle in retirement, is done by Massey University’s FinEd Centre.

The latest 2019​ version of the research showed a two-person household who wanted a no-frills life in provincial New Zealand needed an extra $7.36​ a week on top of NZ Super to achieve it.

A two-person household in a big city who wanted a “choices” lifestyle would have to add in an extra $800 a week.

The Massey researchers calculated that a two-person household living in the city would need to have saved just short of $790,000 to fund a “choices” lifestyle, while a couple living in the provinces would need to have saved just over $490,000.

Those figures assumed those people would slowly spend their capital, leaving nothing for the children.

Even a metropolitan two-person household with a “no frills” lifestyle would still require savings of around $260,000 at retirement to supplement their superannuation, the researchers said.

Researcher Claire Matthews​ said an updated version of the research would be published within weeks.

It would show a modest rise in the income gap, and also the lump sums people needed to save to cover them, she said.

Common methods people use to save money to cover the gap included saving into KiwiSaver, property investing, downsizing the family home in retirement, and even using reverse mortgages to cover some spending needs, such as maintenance on the family home.

But those who do not have enough saved at age 65 can, if they are healthy, continue working if they can find an employer, or continue in self-employment.

The 2018 Census indicated eight​ in 100 pākehā people over the age of 65 were still working, compared to four​ in 100 Māori, one in 100 Pasifika, and two in 100 Asian people.

Working past age 65 and saving and investing NZ Super can boost people’s retirement nest eggs, as well as enabling them to leave their existing savings and investments untouched, helping them amass money to close the NZ Super “gap”.

If a couple both carried on working past 65, they would currently get $768.92​ each a fortnight before tax in NZ Super payments they could save towards the day when they had to stop working.