Tax expert questions why Gisborne farmer's $17.4m tax fraud went undetected

It is concerning that Inland Revenue’s systems did not detect the activity of Gisborne farmer John Bracken, who was recently convicted in New Zealand’s largest tax fraud case, say tax experts.

For four years Bracken, 54, ran a scam through his exporting company, Bracken Enterprises Ltd (BEL), which led to him receiving $17.4 million in GST refunds that he was not entitled to.

The offending came to light after a concerned employee of Bracken’s contacted the Serious Fraud Office in 2017. The SFO referred the matter to police and Inland Revenue.

Dr Lisa Marriott, professor of taxation at Victoria University, said straightforward data-matching should have picked up on the discrepancies in this case.

“This type of fraud - a significant amount over a long period of time - in my view highlights the lack of investment in audit and investigation in Inland Revenue,” Marriott said.

“We really should be questioning Inland Revenue processes that are intended to pick up fraud when a large and fairly simple scheme like the one undertaken by Bracken can go undetected for so long.”

It was hard to be certain how widespread this type of white collar crime was, she said, because it was unknown how much was undetected. Inland Revenue would also sometimes negotiate outcomes, rather than engaging in prosecution.

Marriott had unsuccessfully sought details from Inland Revenue about how many taxpayers had negotiated outcomes.

Tax consultant terry Baucher said the system ran very much on trust.

“I’d like to think it’s not widespread, but GST fraud is out there.

“If it’s consistent with what appears to be a business pattern, it’s hard to detect.”

Inland Revenue would have more confidence in what it could do now following its major Business Transformation project, Baucher said.

Inland Revenue was reacting more quickly to anomalies, and its data mixing and matching was better although “if you’re not looking for it, you won’t spot it”, he said.

A spokeswoman for Inland Revenue told Stuff the department could not outline what indicators were used to catch questionable returns without risking the integrity of its compliance systems.

In mid-2019, Inland Revenue laid 39 charges against Bracken in relation to GST returns the company filed between September 2014 and August 2018.

Bracken’s company was set up to export various materials to the Pacific Islands. The Crown said a “crude but effective scheme” enabled the company to falsely claim it had purchased product worth more than $133 million and exported nearly all of it over the four years.

The sale of goods for export is a zero-rated activity in terms of GST. The company was entitled to claim input tax credits for the products it purchased, and it was not required to pay output tax on the product it sold overseas.

Mike Rudd, a taxation services director at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, said electronic invoicing would have helped prevent the situation.

“That’s the issue, and that’s why these guys could get away with it, because there’s no automatic matching up of invoices claiming expenses and invoices on the other side, in this country at least.

“They’re getting geared up for it clearly, but I haven’t seen any sort of time line of when they’re going to impose that. But other countries like South Korea, they do have an automatic system of matching up invoices, and have done since 2014.”

Inland Revenue relied on a voluntary compliance model which was vulnerable to people such as Bracken, he said.

Bracken also made cash withdrawals from BEL’s account, and then immediately re-deposited funds into other accounts he operated.

Under New Zealand’s anti money laundering rules, there were requirements on banks and other organisations to report suspicious activity.

“I think the real concern with the IRD here is the only way they appear to have found out about it is the employee was a whistleblower, and made them aware of it,” said Rudd.

“But their systems obviously didn’t throw anything up as a problem, the banks’ systems didn’t throw anything up with the cash transactions, and the accountants didn’t pick anything up with these fake invoices.”

Because Inland Revenue systems relied on trend analysis, if a taxpayer established a pattern that looked legitimate and was based on some false documentation, there was no “blip” for the department to pick up on.

“They’ve got to try and make their systems tighter, and I expect there will be some tightening up.

“The issue for them is it’s supposed to work this way whereby exporters generally will get consistent, large refunds because all of their sales don’t have GST on them.”