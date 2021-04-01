Living wage rises to $22.75 an hour in September

The living wage was introduced in 2013 as a way to tackle growing poverty and inequality.

Workers on the living wage will earn $22.75 an hour from September 1, an increase of 65 cents an hour.

Living Wage Aotearoa announced the updated rate on Thursday, the day the minimum wage rose to $20 an hour.

More than 240 employers pay the living wage, said Living Wage Aotearoa chairwoman Gina Lockyer.

Introduced in 2013 as a way to tackle growing poverty and inequality, the living wage is calculated to reflect the true cost of living in New Zealand, she said.

“Today we are celebrating the work done by researchers to calculate the rate, the work done by employers to lift the wages of their workers, and the work of our Living Wage Movement in making it all happen.”

Also on Thursday, a group of living wage employers launched the Principal Partner Council to support the uptake of the living wage in their sectors.

“Our movement is made up of community organisations, faith groups, and unions who have been putting in work on the ground. Having employers also pick up the mantle is a real sign that positive change is on the way,” Lockyer said.

Blair Vernon, CEO of AMP Wealth, which was the first KiwiSaver provider to become an accredited living wage employer.

Blair Vernon, chief executive of living wage employer AMP Wealth Management, said many businesses overlooked paying the living wage as part of a commitment to sustainability and wellbeing.

“Financial wellbeing is an important part of overall wellbeing, and we know many New Zealanders either don’t have enough money to get by, only just have enough, or have sought help in the form of food, clothes, or money from an organisation, such as a church or foodbank,” he said.

“We believe all New Zealanders should be empowered to live with dignity and be able to realise the benefits of working hard, and employers have an important role in helping to making that happen.”

The rate was calculated by Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit co-ordinator and lead researcher Charles Waldegrave.

The wage is updated every year to reflect broader wage movements, and is reviewed every five years.

The wage is calculated to be 68 per cent of average hourly earnings in New Zealand, which were $33.33 as measured by Stats NZ’s Quarterly Employment Survey for the year to June 2020.

Against the Household Labour Force Survey, the living wage is 84.3 per cent of median hourly earnings from wages and salaries of $27.00.

The five-yearly review in 2018 led to a more accurate assessment of items like energy and health costs, which were offset by the Families Package.

Accredited living wage employers ranged from large organisations such as AMP, Westpac, and councils, to smaller companies such as Wellington bike shop Bicycle Junction.