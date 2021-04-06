Plea for coin machines at banking smarthubs in rural districts losing bank branches

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty and Bruce Sullivan, want to see easier access for basic bank facilities in South Wairarapa.

Changes to the pilot banking hub in Martinborough will make or break the scheme, say local businesses, who risk profits and security without readily available cash services.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty wants improvements to hub, launched in November to provide financial services as the amount of high-street banks in his constituency dwindles.

The four hubs, also in Twizel, Opunake, and Stoke, are set to stay in place until the end of 2021.

But their success could prove crucial to the future of banking in rural areas.

McAnulty has called on the project’s steering committee to make a simple change to cater to Martinborough’s hospitality-dominated economy.

He has sent an open letter to the New Zealand Banking Association and the committee chair to install a coin machine.

The committee meets on Wednesday.

Last month, banks in rural town Pahiatua, north of Masterton, closed their doors for the last time and permanent closure of Waipukurau’s Kiwibank branch was confirmed.

In Martinborough, the last branch closed in 2018, leaving 10,000 people and 3000km of land without a bricks-and-mortar bank.

Bruce Sullivan, of Kitchener’s Cafe, near the town’s iconic square, is one businessman without easy access to a bank.

He said it takes a round trip of up to two hours and dozens of dollars in petrol for a simple transaction such as getting change.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson deposited $20 into his account in the new smartbanking hub in Martinborough Town Centre Waihinga Centre when it opened last year.

“We’ve got an ATM right here, but it’s a bit of a poisoned chalice.

“We open at 1.30am, so people got to the ATM. It spits out $20 bills and $50 bills, and they buy a coffee. So by 7.30 in the morning, we could have done $1000 in change.

“So we need somewhere where we can get change quickly. We’ve been very lucky that some of the big stores whip round as soon as they open, but you can only do that so long.

“We’ve been travelling to Masterton because the BNZ in Carterton won’t give me change because I’m not a customer. So nearly every day, I have to go Masterton, or I hold $2000 in change, and that’s a major security risk.

“Burglars are stupid, but they’re not that stupid.”

McAnulty said the problem was one for the whole South Wairarapa, not just Martinborough, and a fix would solve problems across the district.

He said it was crucial the community contacted the NZBA and the committee.

“We can have many meetings as we like but without that clear demand from the community, they can say no-one wants it.

“But they can’t say that about Martinborough, because of the work that Bruce has done.”

Roger Beaumont, NZBA chief executive, said the hubs needed the support of local leaders.

“We are pleased with progress of the trial nationwide, although it is too early to get a full picture of the data.

“We have high hopes for Martinborough.

“It’s in an excellent location, and we launched the national pilot at the hub.

“Support for the Martinborough hub seems to be lower compared to the other three hub sites, which have been embraced by their local authorities.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen has been a vocal champion for rural banking services, in the face of multiple closures.

He said that he was supportive of the banking hub scheme but said the major banks had not upheld their part of the bargain.

Beijen said that the big banks had said they would not close any regional branches for the scheme's duration.