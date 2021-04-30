NZX treading water: 'We've underperformed this year'

The New Zealand stock exchange is treading water after a quiet month for investors, one investment adviser says.

The NZX50 finished Friday on 12,731 points, up 0.13 per cent on yesterday’s close.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies said there had not been any significant news to get the market moving in any direction.

“We are up 1 per cent overall for the month of April, but it hasn’t really moved up or down to any real degree,” he said.

Davies said this was more like the normal state of play for New Zealand’s stock market, after 12 months of increased volatility due to Covid-19.

“If it did 1 per cent a month, you are getting 12 per cent a year and that’s not so bad,” he said.

There had also been a dearth of results reporting from businesses that would otherwise cause the market to move.

The market was just ticking along “its merry way”.

Mercury Energy was benefiting from low lake levels in the South Island because most of its assets were further north, he said.

Mercury Energy shares finished Friday trading at $6.97, a 3.33 per cent increase on the previous day.

“They have had a reasonably good month.”

Z Energy also had a good day, after reaching fairly low levels, he said.

The company increased its share price to $2.70, up 2.66 per cent on Thursday’s close.

The only significant news on Friday was from the NZ Rural Land Company, which listed on the stock exchange at the end of 2020.

“They listed with a pile of cash essentially looking to buy some farm land, and they announced today that have bought a large scale dairy operation.”

The NZ Rural Land Company was up 6 per cent, finishing the day at $1.20.

Next month would see more action, Davies said.

In May, investors would get the first full year results for My Food Bag, which would be interesting considering what had happened with the share price, he said.

He didn’t expect any surprises, but it would give investors something to mull over, he said.

Z Energy and ANZ were both set to release results in the first week of May as well.

“So there will be a few results coming through in May which will give some news.”

The NZX was off the global pace in the first four months of this year.

The Australian market was up 7 per cent over the last 12 months and the SNP500 was up 12 per cent while the NZX50 was down 3 per cent for that same period.

“We had been outperforming most of the global markets over the last 10 years, but with interest rates starting to creep up a little bit, and our market being dividend heavy, it has impacted us more than other markets.

The NZX benefited from interest rates dropping and this was the other side of that coin, he said.

“We have underperformed this year, although its hardly disastrous, we are giving back some of the outperformance we have had previously.”