ASB begins $8.1 million in loan compensation payments to 73,000 borrowers

ASB has sent emails to some of its borrowers to tell them they are in line for fee refunds of $68 or $135.

ASB has begun making $8.1 million in compensation payments to around 73,000 borrowers who had home loans and personal loans with the bank between June 2015 and July 2019.

The bank has sent emails subject line, “An important message about a payment to your account”, to customers entitled to the payments of either $68 or $135, depending on when they were charged.

It follows a deal done with the Commerce Commission, which said ASB had agreed to pay the compensation for failing to exercise the care of a responsible lender by breaching the lender responsibility principles under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

“The amounts payable were agreed with the Commerce Commission,” the bank said in its email to customers.

People with affected loans drawn down prior to June 6, 2015, would receive $68, the bank said.

People with affected loans drawn down on or after that date would receive $135.

Commission spokeswoman Amie Paston said the bank had self-reported to the regulator that it may have failed to follow its own procedures when borrowers asked to make changes to their loans.

“This meant that some customers may not have been given variation disclosure where it was required to be given,” Paston said.

These were in instances where customers had requested changes to their repayments, such as repayment dates, amounts and frequency, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deliver the findings of their joint review into the conduct and culture of banks in New Zealand. First published in 2018.

ASB told its customers that “in recognition that written confirmation may not have been provided, we’re making payments to impacted customers”.

The bank said it had updated its systems to ensure each time a borrower asked to make a change to any loan, they would receive written confirmation of the details of the change.

ASB spokeswoman Holly Ryan said the bank was not permitted to provide any details or comments at this stage.

Banks have been under deeper scrutiny from regulators since 2018.

After bank scandals in Australia, the Reserve Bank and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) did a conduct and culture review of banks, culminating in the release of a report detailing bank failures and underinvestment in New Zealand.

It also revealed that banks were slow to make refunds to customers when it discovered it had overcharged them.

When the Reserve Bank and FMA published their joint Bank Conduct and Culture Review report in November 2018, they said there had been “more than 50” recent big bank errors which had left their customers out of pocket to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

In all, about 431,000 customers had been affected in cases where the banks had worked out the financial costs of making good their mistakes.

But in response to an Official Information Act request, the FMA said the number of recent bank errors leading to remediation by banks was 58, and the number of customers affected was 566,378.

In 2018, BNZ refunded $3.8m to more than 10,000 customers because of problems with its loan documents.

Stacy Squires/Stuff All the big banks have had to make refunds to customers in recent years.

Also in 2018, ANZ paid home loan customers $10m after loan interest mix-up. Last year, it had to pay customers a further $29.4m after admitting a breach of its responsible lending obligations in 2015 and 2016.

In 2019, Westpac agreed to refund fees to 93,000 customers being overcharged $7m.

Last year Kiwibank agreed to pay more than 48,000 borrowers remediation totalling $5.2m, after admitting it failed to act with the care, diligence and skill of a responsible lender, the Commission says.