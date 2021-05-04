Migrants face 20-year wait for pension

MPs considering the ‘Fair Residency’ bill have accepted it would be unfair on recent, older migrants to lift the period they must wait for NZ Super from 10 to 20 years without phasing it in over a number of years.

The New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income (Fair Residency) Amendment Bill is being considered by MPs. There are concerns it is unfair that migrants can qualify for full NZ Super after just 10 years.

But the bill as it is currently drafted would see an overnight increase in the number of years a migrant would have to wait for NZ Super, from 10 to 20 years. That meant a migrant aged 64 who had been in New Zealand for nine years would suddenly find themselves 11 years from qualifying for NZ Super.

That brought a storm of protest from migrant groups, including Chinese resident associations, which told MPs such an overnight move was unfair, unreasonable, and inhumane.

Labour’s Priyanca Radhakrishnan, minister for the diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities said the bill would disproportionately affect immigrants from certain countries like China and India.

Many older migrants moved to New Zealand to be reunited with their families, community groups told MPs.

Now MPs from the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee, which has been examining the bill, have accepted it would be unfair to lift the qualifying period from 10 to 20 years immediately for older migrants.

Hendrik Wentzel with his wife Sunel, his parents Nicolette and Jannie. The family protested MPs' proposal to lift the qualification period for NZ Super for migrants from 10 to 20 years in one overnight move.

“In many cases, those people would not qualify for superannuation until they were well into their 70s or 80s. Because of their age, remaining in employment would not be a viable option, and the bill risks leaving those people in financial hardship,” a report released by the select committee on Tuesday said.

Instead, the select committee proposed the bill be changed to phase in the move to 20 years.

“We propose that, for every two complete years a person was born after 1 July 1955, they would need one additional year of residence, up to a maximum of 20 years. Anyone born on or after 1 July 1975 would be subject to the bill’s 20-year residence requirement,” the report said.

Someone aged 64 or over on June 30 would still qualify for NZ Super after just 10 years, but someone aged 62-63 years on that date would qualify after 11 years, and so on.

The proposed qualifying residency periods (after the age of 20) for migrants before they qualify for NZ Super. The current qualifying period is just 10 years.

“A phased increase by birthdate would also mitigate the perceived problem of an unfairly sudden change in entitlements. It would be significantly fairer than a jump directly from 10 years to 20 years,” the select committee said.

Some felt proposed migrant pensions changes would disproportionately impact the Chinese community. The Te Ara online encyclopedia lists anti-Chinese lawmaking. The last of the laws it lists were repealed in 1965.

The bill would also exempt refugees from the shift from 10 to 20 years.

“Refugees do not have a choice as to when they arrive in New Zealand,” the report said.

“Nor can they simply choose to return to their home country to receive an equivalent benefit (which) by definition, it is unsafe for a refugee to do so.”

But one group which had used the consultation on the bill to protest their treatment under current pension settings was disappointed.

These are retirees, and future retirees, who have built up pensions overseas in schemes mandated by overseas governments, which required them to make contributions from their salaries.

Under current pensions laws many see the value of their overseas pensions deducted from their NZ Super payments, though since coming to power Labour had removed several aspects of the direct deductions programme.

Some pension protesters used the consultation to call for a long-stop of 20 years of residency, after which people with overseas pensions would not have them deducted from their NZ Super payments.

Pensions protest leader Sissi Stein-Abel said she was disappointed, but not surprised to find the select committee had completely ignored the suggestion in its report.

Pension protester Sissi Stein-Abel says politicians are keen to be fair only when it does not involve spending money to achieve it.

“Raising the residency requirement for full NZ Super to 20 years is fair, and phasing it in over a period of ten years is a good solution,” Stein-Abel said.

“However, it is not fair to keep on deducting employer/employee-funded overseas pensions, which are similar to KiwiSaver, from NZ Super after such a change,” she said.

“Not stopping and not altering the deduction regime ... means that many people who have lived and worked here will still not receive full NZ Super after 30 or 40 years in New Zealand,” she said.

“I cannot see any fairness in this, particularly as the select committee is so understanding of migrants who have moved to New Zealand under the parent category and stayed here for just ten years when turning 65.

“Minding their grandchildren is obviously worth more than the paid work of others who have contributed to the New Zealand tax base, which ultimately funds NZ Super, for decades. This is a serious case of double standards,” she said.

She had called on the Government to allow people with overseas pensions entitlements to “earn” a proportion of NZ Super for every year they spent in New Zealand.

People who had been in New Zealand for 11 years could receive 10 per cent of NZ Super, after 12 years 20 per cent, after 13 years 30 per cent, and so on, she said.

“By not making any suggestion regarding the overseas pension problem, the select committee has told us that it is okay and fair to rip off migrants and returning Kiwis who have contributed to New Zealand’s economy for decades,” she said.

National and Labour both support the bill, while the Green Party opposed it.