Westpac apologises for shutting Android payment app without having direct replacement ready

Westpac is shutting the payment app that allows its customers to make contactless payments using their Android phones at shop checkouts.

Westpac Pay was billed as a quick, safe and secure way for its customers to pay with phones running Android operating systems.

All shoppers had to do was download the Westpac Pay app to be able to leave their cards in their wallets, and make payments by bringing their phones near payment terminals.

But from Thursday, the app would no longer be available on the Google Play store, and the bank has asked customers to stop using it.

The bank continued to support Apple Pay, but customers with phones that could not use Apple Pay would have to switch to using Westpac PayTag, if they wanted to continue touching their phones to terminals to make payments.

PayTag was introduced in 2014 which required users to apply for a tag that they stick to their phones.

screengrab Westpac Pay is no longer available from Thursday, May 6.

“We’d like customers to stop using Westpac Pay and delete the app from their device by May 6, 2021. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” a message on the bank’s website says.

“We regularly review all our products and services,” said spokesman Will Hine.

“As part of this process we identified the customer experience with Westpac Pay had become inconsistent and the app was approaching the end of its lifecycle.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by its discontinuation.”

The bank was working on a direct replacement, but no date had been set for it to be launched.

“We know Android users have enjoyed Westpac Pay, and we will be introducing a new contactless mobile payment solution in future,” Hine said. “We look forward to keeping customers updated on developments.”

Until then, he said: “Customers are able to still make contactless payments by using a PayTag sticker.

“The sticker attaches to the back of their phone and allows contactless purchases. There is no cost for a PayTag and it can be used anywhere that contactless payments are offered.”

SUPPLIED In 2014, Westpac's PayTag was the height of high-tech to turn a customers phone into a payment device.

But, Hine said: “We know the PayTag is not a long-term replacement for Westpac Pay. That’s why we’re working on an alternative mobile payment solution.”

ANZ, BNZ, and ASB continue to offer both Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Kiwibank’s QuickPay app works either through Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

On Tuesday, Westpac announced a profit of $583 million in the six months to March 31, compared to $297m a year earlier.

In the discussion pack for investors posted on the ASX sharemarket website, the Australian-owned bank admitted that its New Zealand operation had the lowest Net Promoter Score of all the big banks for the second year running.

screengrab Westpac has the lowest net promoter score of all the big banks, investors were told this week.

NPS measures the net likelihood of customers recommending an organisation to other people, and is calculated by subtracting the proportion of customers who are “detractors” who score it zero to six on a scale of zero to 10, from the proportion of customers who are “promoters” and score it nine to 10.