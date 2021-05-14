KiwiSaver default fund shake-up has a 'buy local' flavour

The life and times of the KiwiSaver superannuation savings scheme, which was first launched in 2007.

EXPLAINER: Really, nobody thought the Government would have the guts to fire five KiwiSaver default providers.

It was widely expected that AMP, and maybe even Mercer, would lose their lucrative default status.

Fairly, or not, they were seen both as having weak returns on their funds, and also as being late to the fee-cutting party.

AMP had also announced it would switch from being an active manager to a passive manager, which would not have engendered much confidence in them in official circles.

READ MORE:

* Sir Isaac Newton and the laws of KiwiSaver inertia

* Challenger KiwiSaver brands gaining market share

* Government's 'game theory' tactic promises cascade of KiwiSaver fee cuts



But for ANZ, ASB and Fisher Funds to also lose their default status was unexpected.

Indeed, scuttlebutt has it that one of the big losers was so angry, and threatened legal action, resulting in the announcement of the KiwiSaver default fund review being delayed.

It may even be true, but the KiwiSaver industry does love its gossip.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks are making large profits, but should they be hiring more staff so there’s always someone to answer the phone in a timely fashion when customers call?

What’s this KiwiSaver default review all about?

Many people joining KiwiSaver became investors for the first time.

They didn’t know how to pick a KiwiSaver provider, or a fund.

When KiwiSaver was launched, the Labour government of the day recognised this, and set up a process to randomly place them into “default” funds with KiwiSaver providers that it had decided could be trusted.

The Government was unwilling to take any investment risk for people, fearing if it stuck people’s money in higher-risk funds, and there was a market crash, the opposition would tear strips off it.

That meant it told default providers that their default funds had to be low-risk “conservative” funds invested mostly in cash and bonds, not shares.

Being a default provider was lucrative. It enabled KiwiSaver providers to bulk up fast.

But the Government became convinced KiwiSaver fees were too high, and they were also not impressed by the lack of social conscience of many KiwiSaver providers.

The result was that it decided to use the default review as a way of sending some pretty strong messages to KiwiSaver providers.

It worked. Many cut fees.

OK, that’s the background. What happened?

Five KiwiSaver titans lost their default status; ANZ, ASB, Fisher Funds, AMP and Mercer.

BNZ, Westpac, Booster, and Kiwi Wealth (sister company to Kiwibank) kept their default status. NZX’s Smartshares, and not-for-profit Simplicity, were added as new default providers.

Now, at the end of the year 381,000 default KiwiSaver members from ANZ, ASB, Fisher Funds, AMP and Mercer will be transferred to the funds of the newly-appointed and re-appointed default providers.

Really? Without their permission?

Yes, and no.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity's Sam Stubbs says crypto was designed in ways that help criminals launder money.

Between now and then, the soon-to-be ex-default providers will be hitting the phones and email to get as many of those default savers they have to actively choose to stay with them thereby ceasing to be “default” savers.

This could mean far fewer end up having their money shifted to another default provider at the end of the year.

Many of the default savers, who have shown themselves to be unwilling to make a decision, will simply ignore all efforts of the outgoing default providers.

That passivity really means they want someone else to do the thinking for them. They will get that wish fulfilled.

So, really, they don’t have to do anything at all?

Not unless they wish to now choose a KiwiSaver fund for themselves.

They will be contacted by the Inland Revenue and their providers, so they will have the opportunity to start making choices.

As the Government said: “Default fund members won’t need to take any action in order to be transferred to the new funds.”

“However, if a member wishes to remain with their current provider or in their current fund, they can choose to do so by contacting their KiwiSaver provider.”

Any risks in all of this?

Yes, not only will they be switched provider, but all KiwiSavers who have never made a decision in their KiwiSaving lives will be moved from conservative funds to balanced funds.

Balanced funds invest more in shares, and less in cash and fixed interest bonds.

This means these funds should deliver higher returns in the long term, helping boost people’s retirement savings.

Tom Lee/Stuff Commerce Minister David Clark has not yet responded to Christine Liggins’ calls for reform of the bankruptcy system.

More shares means more risk.

Should the shift to balanced funds be followed by a crash of sharemarkets, expect to see some headlines about it.

Is there a bit of ‘buy NZ made’ about this?

Well-spotted. There’s a strong buy local theme in this.

The new default providers are Simplicity, Kiwi Wealth, Booster and NZX’s Smartshares, all New Zealand-owned, along with two Australian-owned banks, BNZ and Westpac.

The ones which lost out were Australian-owned institutions AMP, ASB and ANZ, along with global fund manger Mercer, and locally-owned Fisher Funds of New Zealand.

Coincidence? Maybe, but maybe local does mean more committed to local people, and that was reflected in the way they have behaved, and the pitches they made to the Government to remain as default providers.

Screenshot There’s a distinctly local flavour about the newly-appointed KiwiSaver default providers.

What about me? Does this effect me?

Probably not. In reading this article, you are demonstrating how engaged you are. That means you probably chose your KiwiSaver fund and provider.

You have, however, probably got lower fees as a result of the default provider review.

Your climate and social conscience may be a little less troubled as well.

The Government has used the default review, and its power over default providers, to push KiwiSaver schemes out of fossil fuels. Woe betide the default provider who invests in guns.

ANZ did that, and embarrassed the prime minister.

Simplicity and Booster led the way with weapons-free KiwiSaver funds for the masses.