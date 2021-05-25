Covid panic switches cost young KiwiSavers

The life and times of the KiwiSaver superannuation savings scheme, which was first launched in 2007.

When Covid-19 caused panic on sharemarkets last year, thousands of young KiwiSaver members switched their money from growth funds into conservative funds. But most haven’t yet switched back and there's a warning it is costing them.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said about 12,700 savers aged between 26 and 35 switched into lower-risk funds between February and April last year when sharemarkets dipped as investors began to grasp the true scale of the Covid pandemic.

But Gillian Boyes​, the FMA’s manager for investor capability, said those investors needed to think carefully about whether lower-risk conservative funds were really the most suitable option.

Markets have since rebounded strongly and those who remained in lower-risk funds had both consolidated their lockdown losses and missed out on significant returns over the past year.

“Generally speaking, you should be in a high-growth fund the younger you are and the further you are from retirement,” she said.

“Growth funds provide the greatest opportunity to maximise returns and although the balance might jump around, young people have plenty of time until retirement age to recover any losses,” Boyes ​said.

The 12,700 figure comes from data supplied to the FMA by 11​ KiwiSaver providers.

Monique Ford/Stuff Many KiwiSavers did not stay calm in February, April and May 2020 as sharemarkets around the world lost value.

There could well have been many more younger KiwiSavers who did the same thing as the data collected covered three-quarters of the KiwiSaver market, Boyes said.

Boyes said young savers should take notice of their annual KiwiSaver statement, and check if they were in a fund that suited their needs.

For most people aged 35 or under, that meant a higher risk fund. It has been estimated that for young KiwiSaver members, the difference in return between a conservative and a growth KiwiSaver fund could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Supplied Financial Markets Authority investor capability manager Gillian Boyes.

“The exception is if you are planning to make a first-home withdrawal within the next one to three years and may want to choose a conservative fund, so you have more certainty around your balance,” Boyes said.

Boyes said each year, KiwiSavers should ask themselves four questions: Am I in the right KiwiSaver fund? Can I afford to contribute more? Am I getting good value from my KiwiSaver provider/do their fees seem reasonable? Am I happy with the amount of money I’ll have in my KiwiSaver at 65?

Boyes said some of the savers had “boomeranged” back into growth funds, but after sharemarkets dipped, they had bounced back, and had risen to higher levels than they reached before the Covid pandemic unfolded. Switchers who moved back may have missed out on those gains.

Interviews with young savers who had made the switch indicated a level of confusion about why they shifted.

“It seems last year everyone was talking about KiwiSaver, and then they saw their balances falling, and thought, ‘I needed to do something’,” Boyes said.

While some had switched back after talking to family, which research showed was a primary source of financial wisdom for younger people, many still had not, and over the rest of their lives that could cost them thousands of dollars in lost returns, she said.

“Life happens. Some have probably even forgotten that they did it,” Boyes said.