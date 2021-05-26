Days of record low fixed mortgages are over, if Reserve Bank outlook is right

Fixed mortgage interest rates have already hit the lowest they will go for the near future, if the Reserve Bank’s outlook on Wednesday comes to pass.

The Reserve Bank left the official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent as expected but signalled that the OCR will start rising late next year and hit 1.75 per cent by mid-2024.

However, the central bank said that was conditional on the economic outlook evolving broadly as anticipated and talked of the need for “considerable time and patience”.

Mortgage rates have been on the move in the past month, with several banks lowering one and two-year fixed rates while increasing longer term fixed rates.

Mortgage rates have hit record lows over the past year as central banks pumped stimulus into their economies to ward off the financial impact of Covid-19.

However, inflation fears have returned as economies improved, putting pressure on long-term interest rates around the world.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mortgage rates have been on the move in the past month.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr​ said that, going by the Reserve Bank projections, New Zealand had seen the end of record low mortgage rates for some time.

“Obviously if a war breaks out tomorrow or Covid savages us, then that is a different story, but based on the Reserve Bank’s outlook it is definitely the bottom in rates,” Kerr said.

The OCR outlook on Wednesday was more hawkish than expected, he said.

“So [they’re] tightening rates somewhere around the middle of next year, according to their track, and we are on our way to 2 per cent.

“That is well ahead of what the market had priced, and we have seen a substantial lift in bond and swap rates today – 15, 20 basis points – and that will I think continue to lift,” Kerr said.

“Banks offer mortgage rates based on a swap curve, and the fact that that swap curve is higher and steeper suggests that mortgage rates certainly are not falling – and if anything they are going to rise on the back of this announcement.”

The recent rises in three- to five-year fixed mortgage rates reflected increases in rates on the wholesale market, where banks source some of their funding.

“But there is also nothing stopping the one- and two-year rates, which have been relatively well anchored, to see them creeping higher as well,” he said.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall​ said there had already been a tick up in longer term interest rates and the forecast OCR rate reaffirmed that would continue to happen.

“As soon as there is expectation that longer term interest rates will start to lift, people will start to go well, today’s rates are pretty good, and they will start to lock in at those rates as well.

“You will see people starting to fix longer term than they have been previously, which was all short-term.”

He agreed the days of record low mortgage rates were over for now.

“There is certainly no expectation from anywhere really that we will see the OCR drop any further and so there is unlikely to be too much more downward pressure.”

However, there was a possibility of one-off special rates such as ASB’s recent 1.79 per cent floating interest rate for people who are building a new home or buying a house and land package.

“They are funding that through the Funding for Lending programme which we know still exists, and there is still a lot more money available for that programme, so the banks may choose to still use that funding,” Goodall said.