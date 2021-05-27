Mortgage lending down but far from out

Adrian Orr believes there are a number of reasons why price increases are slowing.

Lending for mortgages dropped by $2 billion in April but it is still running at record levels, new Reserve Bank data shows.

There was a total of $8.4 billion borrowed for mortgages in April, down from $10.4 billion borrowed in March.

But March's lending total was the highest amount since the Reserve Bank started recording the data in August 2014. It was also the first time mortgage lending crossed the $10b mark.

April’s $8.4b total was higher than the amounts lent in January ($6.3b) and February ($7.6b) this year.

It was also up on the $2.7b lent in April last year, which was affected by lockdown, and the $5.4b lent in April 2019.

Prior to the post-lockdown housing market boom, the highest amount of mortgage borrowing in a month was $7.3b in May 2016.

Following that 2016 peak, the Reserve Bank introduced 40 per cent loan-to-value ratios for investors which led to a rapid decline in mortgage lending to investors.

This time, the Government’s housing policy announcement in March was aimed at reining in the market and softening investor demand.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF New mortgage lending dropped in April, reflecting a quieter housing market.

The new Reserve Bank data suggested the Government’s move had impacted on April’s lending.

Investor lending fell from $2.3b in March to $1.6b in April, while first-home buyer lending remained relatively flat – dropping from $1.7b in March to $1.5b in April.

The share of lending that went to investors also dropped, to 19.7 per cent, but first-home buyers’ lending share increased to 18.5 per cent.

Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said the market was quieter than it had been and the decline in mortgage lending was consistent with that.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten says the market remains busy but it is normalising.

But the $8.4b of lending in April was still at a record level and reflected the fact houses were selling well and the market remained busy.

“Auction clearance rates are a good example of the change: they are now at about 65 per cent whereas six weeks or so ago they were at about 85 per cent.

“So the market is more subdued, but it’s returning to a more normalised state. It may be that by next April we’ll see mortgage lending back around the $5b mark seen in April 2019.”

Patten did not think there would be a marked reduction in house prices and said that while the market might be slower over the winter, activity was likely to pick up again going into summer.

The lending data also reflected the Reserve Bank’s take on the housing market, which was in its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday, he said.

In the MPS, the bank backed the Government’s housing policy changes and released projections that showed house price growth grinding to a near halt and hitting nearly zero per cent in quarterly terms from the middle of this year.