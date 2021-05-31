Customer claims 'unacceptable' price rise after prompt payment discount drops

An Energy Online customer who is being moved on to an updated electricity plan without the prompt payment discount says it comes with an “unacceptable” price increase.

Energy Online started moving customers to new plans without prompt payment discounts last year.

In 2019, the Government said it wanted energy retailers to offer the discounts to everyone, as the so-called discounts were actually “hidden” late payment charges and hurt people who struggled to pay their power bills.

Auckland customer Eli Rotenberg​ said the increase for the daily cost, along with the removal of the prompt payment discount, was still “really unacceptable”.

READ MORE:

* Genesis pays $15,000 to settle breach of 'winback' rule protecting competition

* Electricity companies pushed to tell customers if they can buy cheaper power

* Prompt payment discounts still around despite Government wish to see them gone



On his existing plan he was charged 130c a day before the prompt payment discount, and 104c a day after the prompt payment discount was applied. That will increase to 165c per day from June 8, a rise of 27 per cent and 59 per cent respectively.

The variable charge will fall 18 per cent to 17.48c per kilowatt hour from 21.4c/kWh pre-discount, and rise slightly (0.5 per cent) post-discount.

Under the new plan, there will be a late payment fee of $14 including GST.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images In 2019, the Government said it wanted energy retailers to offer the discounts to everyone.

Energy Online said Rotenberg​ was one of the last to be moved, and had previously negotiated a rate better than the standard plans offered at the time, in 2017.

“The price he negotiated lapsed in September 2019 but was rolled over out of goodwill and he still receives that rate,” he said.

“This customer uses over 13,000kWh per year, significantly over the low user threshold.”

Based on usage, his average monthly bill would be about $240 a month once he moved on to the standard plan, from $220 at the moment, the spokesman said.

In 2019, the Government said it wanted energy retailers to offer the prompt payment discounts to everyone, as the so-called discounts were actually “hidden” late payment charges and hurt people who struggled to pay their power bills.

Energy Minister Dr Megan Woods​ said on Thursday that she expected advice in the next few weeks on the situation and possible next steps.

The Electricity Authority and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had been conducting market monitoring, and there were “encouraging signs” that most retailers were gradually removing the prompt payment discounts from their price plans.

“However I am aware of some retailers who say they find it hard to remove PPDs, in particular for consumers on legacy or fixed-term contracts,” Woods​ said.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson​ said progress had been disappointingly slow, and there had been some confusion among consumers about the removal of the discounts.

“We’re aware that some companies are continuing to use prompt payment discounts, and particularly some of the major players are still applying them to customer accounts.

“To us, they are a late payment fee in disguise and shouldn’t be there at all.

“Only one retailer as far as we’re aware has removed prompt payment discounts entirely, that’s Meridian, and they did that some time ago.”

Some had removed them for new customers, but many existing customers still had them on their bill.

The effect of getting rid of the prompt payment discounts meant all customers were entitled to that pre-discount rate, and the removal should not increase the underlying power price, Wilson said.

“There might be legitimate reasons why a power price might go up, but if they are trying to put the price up and blame it on the removal of prompt payment discounts, or somehow inflate the price to take account of the fact they have removed the prompt payment discounts, we’d be really concerned about that and that in our view that would verge on misleading pricing territory.”