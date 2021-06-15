Family with income of $8700 a month face mortgagee sale after failed hardship application

There’s nothing more awful for homeowners than a mortgagee sale.

A family may lose their home to a mortgagee sale, after failing to produce evidence to their lender that they really were in financial hardship.

During the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many borrowers were allowed to reduce or stop repayments on their bank home loans.

But one family failed to give their lender evidence as to why they couldn’t afford their repayments, despite having a combined income of $8700​ a month, said Susan Taylor​, chief executive of Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL).

That prompted their lender to send them a Property Law Act notice foreshadowing mortgagee sale during the national Covid lockdown in May last year.

They complained to FSCL, which is one of four authorised financial services disputes schemes, alongside the Banking Ombudsman, the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, and Fairway Resolution.

They told Taylor the lender had unreasonably declined their hardship application, and was demanding the family pay amounts they could not afford.

But Taylor said the borrowers had failed to explain why they could not afford loan repayments of $4000​ a month despite having a monthly income of $8700​, and non-mortgage expenses of $3100​.

Launched in March 2020, the home loan 'holiday' scheme has been a lifeline to struggling families trying to keep their homes.

“Although hardship relief is available if your circumstances change, there must be evidence to convince a lender that this change is causing you significant financial hardship,” said Taylor.

“By not proactively engaging with their lender, their loan arrears skyrocketed and put them at risk of losing their home,” she said.

The couple bought the property with one of their fathers, but, shortly after drawing down the loan, they missed a loan payment, Taylor said.

There had been a change in circumstances. The father had lost some hours at work, and the woman had incurred some unexpected medical costs.

The couple contacted their lender, who agreed to restructure the loan to catch up the missed payment, but the buyers only managed to make four of the next eight loan payments.

The lender contacted them.

The couple said they could not afford the payments, and asked for hardship relief, Taylor said.

After checking their circumstances, the lender said they should be able to afford to repay the loan, but agreed to reduce the payments to $2000​ a month for six months.

But, Taylor said: “When the six months were up, the $4000-per-month loan payments continued to be dishonoured, and the family again submitted a hardship application.

Jin Cowan/Waikato Times Borrowers must provide evidence to support their loan hardship applications, says Susan Taylor chief executive of Financial Services Complaints Limited.

“However, the hardship application showed they should be able to afford the payments. The lender was not prepared to reduce the payments again, and started mortgagee sale action.”

This all happened in the immediate run-up to the national Covid-19 lockdown in April and May last year, but in late May 2020​, as many homeowners were being allowed to reduce, or temporarily stop their repayments, the lender told them it would start mortgagee sale action, if the loan arrears weren’t paid.

The family made a fresh hardship application, but again appeared to be able to afford the payments, and the application was declined, Taylor said.

After investigating the complaint, Taylor found the lender had behaved reasonably.

FSCL asked the borrowers for bank statements and supporting information, but the information was not forthcoming, she said.

“FSCL could not ask the lender to reduce the payments to $2000 a month simply because the family said this would be more affordable for them,” she said.

After being told by FSCL that the lender had behaved reasonably, the family agreed to sell the home, but did not take any steps to do so, Taylor said.

Most banks are not members of FSCL, but instead are members of the Banking Ombudsman. FSCL counts Kookmin Bank among its members, but also has many non-bank lenders as members.

FSCL does not identify people who complain, nor the providers they complain about.