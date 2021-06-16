$27,100 house plant purchaser may plan to cash in on cuttings

The variegated minima which sold for more than $27,000, setting a new Trade Me record.

A buyer who agreed to pay $27,100 for a houseplant on Trade Me may intend to cash in by propagating the plant.

The rare variegated philodendron minima sold at the weekend for a price that took many watchers by surprise. The listing had more than 100,000 views and more than 1600 people had added it to their Trade Me watchlists.

The distinctive marking is caused by a genetic mutation but has become sought-after among plant enthusiasts.

Houseplants have become increasingly popular in recent years and the prices paid for them have risen exponentially. The minima set a new record for the auction site.

Natalie Allen, marketing manager at Kings Plant Barn, said it was possible that the plant was purchased for propagation purposes.

Minima are often described as easy to propagate through stem cuttings, which then grow a new root. This should give a clone of the plant and ensure the valuable variegation continues.

But Allen said it was not the only likely reason to spend so much on a plant.

“Referring back to the last variegated minima purchased last year for over $9000, that plant has not been propagated and instead is a collector’s piece.

“Other reasons plants like this are selling for such exorbitant sums are simply because some people are so wealthy that the rarity of these species become status symbols by those who are plant obsessed. However, investments may also be the driving reason and propagating the plant would certainly make sense too.”

Insurer IAG, which operates brands AMI and State, said it would be possible to get some insurance cover for a pricey houseplant.

“Gradual deterioration wouldn’t be covered, meaning there would be no cover for forgetting to water the plant or it dying due to poor soil conditions. Sudden and accidental causes, such as fire, theft, the dog eating it or the plant being accidentally knocked over, are some instances where cover is provided,” a spokeswoman said.

“Our advice regarding plants is generally the same for all valuable items – keep your items secure, avoid posting about expensive possessions on social media, and ensure your sum insured is adequate.

“We encourage our customers to regularly review their policy and contact us if they have any questions.”

A Trade Me spokeswoman said there had not been any increase in plant listings since the high-profile sale.

She said she was not able to comment on whether the sale had yet been settled, but it is understood that no concerns have been raised by the seller.