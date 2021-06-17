Viral crash video: Financial consequences of 'reckless' driving

A dashcam video posted on Facebook shows the dangers of overtaking a line of slowing vehicles.

EXPLAINER: The financial consequences for a driver whose ill-judged overtaking was shamed in a dashcam video posted on Facebook could be high.

In the video, the driver is seen overtaking a line of cars which is slowing because a Fonterra milk tanker at the head of the line is preparing to turn right.

The driver of the white car is unable to stop, and collides with the milk tanker, which shudders at the impact of the glancing collision.

Commenters on the video lamented the low standard of driving in New Zealand, with one even blaming a “no consequences” society in which insurance companies would pick up the tab for the damage.

READ MORE:

* DIY flamethrower wasp nest removal tactic not reckless, insurer says

* Why do insurance customers have to pay excess?

* Ombudsman warns fraud a serious problem for insurers



But when it comes to insurance, there’s no guarantee that a claim will be paid after a crash.

Insurers can decline to pay claims arising from policyholders’ actions, if they decide those actions were “reckless”.

craig mckenzie/FACEBOOK Moments before collision between an overtaking car, and a milk tanker turning right. Screen grab taken from a video posted on Facebook.

What does reckless really mean?

The term reckless has a specific meaning for insurers.

“A claim will be declined, if the damage was caused intentionally or recklessly,” says Wayne Tippet, IAG executive manager for claims performance.

“Recklessness has a high threshold. It does not capture carelessness or moments of inattention.

“The test for recklessness is that a person recognises the probability of causing the damage, but proceed anyway.”

The insurance and financial services ombudsman Karen Stevens says insurance policies obligate policyholders to take “reasonable care” of insured property.

“The duty of reasonable care will be breached where the insured disregarded a significant risk, which would have been obvious to the reasonable person,” she says.

“To decline a claim ... an insurer must prove the insured’s conduct was grossly careless, grossly negligent, or reckless.”

Insurers have a lot of discretion, and may not deem an action reckless enough, even though many reasonable people might consider it reckless.

AA Insurance paid a $100,000 claim when a man set fire to his own home when improvising a mini flame thrower to deal with a wasp’s nest under the roof.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff AA Insurance decided a man who set fire to a wasp next one under his own roof had not been sufficiently reckless to have his $100,000 claim declined.

Facing investigation

Insurer Tower said if it received a claim from the event in the video, it would probably appoint an independent third party to investigate.

It would do this because it would be unfair to decline a claim without a full investigation to establish all the facts.

“The third party would view the stretch of road, and speak with those who were present to understand more about the road conditions, and the speed the cars were travelling,” spokeswoman Emily Davies said.

“Before making a decision to accept or decline the claim we would carefully consider a range of factors such as whether there was a straight stretch of road, if there was on-coming traffic, whether the way was clear to overtake, when the driver actually pulled out to overtake, whether they would have seen the milk truck’s indicator, and at what stage a reasonable person would have realised the truck was turning,” she said.

“We would need to be very certain that the driver was reckless, grossly careless or grossly negligent before making a decision to decline,” she said.

The impact of ‘claim declined’

When an insurance comany declines a claim for recklessness after a collision, the policyholder has to foot the bill to fix the damage to their own vehicle, and the vehicle they collided with.

Insurers have a “knock for knock” system, where they seek to recover money from at-fault drivers who damage their policyholders’ property.

The more expensive a vehicle a person crashes into, the higher the repair bill.

In the worst cases it can lead to years of debt, if the person owing the money does not have ready cash to pay.

Challenging a decline

When a claim is declined for recklessness, a policyholder faces a long haul to challenge it.

Their most likely first step would be through the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, which hears complaints against insurers for free.

Every case turns on its facts, so Stevens would decide whether the behaviour was bad enough to meet the threshold a court would require.

SUPPLIED Insurance and financial services ombudsman Karen Stevens hears complaints against insurers.

After that, depending on the amount claimed, the driver could sue their insurer through either the Disputes Tribunal, or the District Court, for larger claims.

While the Disputes Tribunal is quick, and cheap, the District Court is neither.

Other consequences

There is another threat to the finances of a driver who an insurer decides has driven recklessly.

The insurer could decide they no longer want to insure them, Tippet says.

“This is one possibility. However, we do not apply this lightly,” he says.

“Other factors would be considered first, including potentially adjusting the level of premium charged and excess applied.”

That means a much higher annual premium, and a higher excess on any claims.

Davies says: “The decision around any changes to excess or premiums would depend on the customer’s history of driving-related claims. If this was a one-off and their first claim for the year, the only change would be to lose their no claims bonus. We wouldn’t cancel their policy.”

The driver could shop around for a better deal elsewhere, but any insurer they applied to would want to know their driving history, so they could find they have few other choices.