Kiwibank drops two-year home loan rate as other banks raise rates

Kiwibank has dropped its two-year fixed home loan rate to 2.49 per cent, but commentators say the time for taking advantage of low fixed term mortgage rates is closing in.

Kiwibank’s move came after a surprise jump in inflation to an annual rate of 3.3 per cent, cementing expectations the Reserve Bank will raise the Official Cash Rate to 0.5 per cent next month.

The Reserve Bank held the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 per cent when it released its monetary policy review on Wednesday.

ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac are all forecasting the Official Cash Rate will go up in August, after the Reserve Bank called time on “quantitative easing”.

READ MORE:

* Kiwibank and ASB lift term deposit rates as interest rate expectations rise

* ASB begins $8.1 million in loan compensation payments to 73,000 borrowers

* 'Into the twilight zone we go': Biggest bank predicts negative interest rates



Many banks lifted rates overnight on Thursday.

Fixed term mortgages with Westpac have all gone up. Those between six months and three years rose by 0.30 per cent, while four and five-year fixed term mortgages rose by 0.10 per cent, with no change to floating rates.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks are hiking fixed term mortgage rates.

Rates for Westpac term deposits of between two and five years also rose, up to 0.20 per cent.

An ANZ spokeswoman said it had raised its home loan rates in response to a number of market factors, with a key one being progressive increases in wholesale interest rates.

The bank’s fixed rate one-year, 18-month, two-year and three-year mortgages all rose by between 0.25 per cent and 0.39 per cent, and the same changes were reflected in its special fixed rates.

All of the bank’s fixed term mortgages rose overnight. Its ‘classic’ one-year mortgage rate rose 2.55 per cent, while a five-year mortgage rose to 3.99 per cent, the highest rate.

The bank’s standard and fly buys loans rose more sharply, with a one-year fixed term mortgage rate now at 3.15 per cent and a five-year mortgage hitting 4.59 per cent.

Kiwibank’s variable rate is also rising, from 3.4 per cent to 3.75 per cent. Changes would be effective from July 19.

On Wednesday morning, Kiwibank announced it was increasing its term deposit rate to 1.2 per cent from 0.8 per cent for its 200-day term, while ASB is offering changes to term deposits between six months and five years.

BNZ term deposits rose between 1 per cent for a 209-day term and 1.7 per cent for a four-year term.