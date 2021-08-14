Travel insurer covers 'babymoon' extreme premature baby risk

Travelling overseas while pregnant can be risky, and travel insurance policies vary on how much cover pregnant travellers can get for medical costs incurred from early births.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance says it’s the first travel insurer in New Zealand to cover the cost of the birth and neo-natal care of extremely pre-term babies delivered overseas.

New Zealand's Covid semi-isolation has put the kibosh on foreign travel for now.

But when the skies open again, pregnant women will be able to get more cover in case they face the trauma and cost of giving birth overseas in the first 24 weeks of their pregnancy.

Jo McCauley, Southern Cross Travel Insurance’s (SCTI) chief executive said it didn’t expect to pay many claims as such premature births were rare, but when they occurred they cost would be high, as extremely premature babies typically spent many weeks in hospital.

Pregnant women who went into premature labour overseas after 24 weeks would not be covered, however, and travelled at their own risk.

Dr Stephen Child, Southern Cross’s chief medical officer said: “Babies born at 20 weeks are unlikely to survive, but the survival rate for those born at 23 to 24 weeks increases to nearly 60 per cent.

“However, there are many medical challenges that can come with such an early delivery.”.

In New Zealand, the average length of a hospital stay for babies born at 20-23 weeks is approximately 60 days.

“For anyone, a pre-term delivery is distressing, but this can be even more difficult if it happens for a very pre-term baby whilst overseas,” said McCauley.

“Babymoons have become a popular type of holiday for expectant parents, but it’s important to check your travel insurance policy to see exactly what you’re covered for,” she said.

“Medical costs for a pregnant traveller going into pre-term labour on holiday have been expensive with the final bill totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars. This would clearly put extreme pressure on the parents at what will already be a very traumatic time,” she said.

It’s not only extremely premature babies born before the 24-week mark to New Zealanders overseas which can result in a very expensive experience for new parents.

In 2013, one New Zealand family had to raise funds to get their premature baby home from China.

Lily Helen Hewgill was born unexpectedly during transit through Shanghai on July 19 after 27 weeks gestation, weighing just 990 grams.

Airlines have rules on allowing pregnant women to travel on long-haul flights.

Air New Zealand says for woman pregnant with a single baby with an uncomplicated pregnancy, and clearance from their doctor or midwife, could board flights over four hours up to the end of their 36th week of their pregnancy.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Air New Zealand allows pregnant travellers with ‘uncomplicated’ pregnancies to travel on long-haul flights up to the end of their 36th week of preganancy.

For multiple pregnancies, such as twins, with an uncomplicated pregnancy, and clearance from their doctor or midwife, it let pregnant women board flights over four hours, up to the end of the 32nd week of their pregnancy.

But, it tells pregnant travellers: “If you are beyond your 28th week, we recommend you carry a letter from your doctor or midwife saying they believe you are fit for travel, confirming your pregnancy dates and that there are no complications.”