Here's how to inflation-proof your life

After being almost absent for many years, inflation has returned in recent months.

Inflation refers to costs rising throughout the economy. This is often expressed with the Stats NZ consumer price index (CPI), which increased 3.3 per cent in the year to June, the biggest increase in nearly 10 years.

For the preceding quarters, annual CPI increases had been running at more like 1.5 per cent.

CPI isn’t a perfect measure of how prices feel – it doesn’t capture everything, and how you spend your money makes a big difference to how much price inflation you feel.

But with labour market constraints and increasing costs in getting items to New Zealand, it seems likely that price increases will continue for now.

So what does that mean for an individual’s finances, and how can you protect yourself?

Your debt

Inflation might make your debt feel smaller in comparison.

For example, if you have a $20,000 loan on a boat and then inflation pushes the cost of all boats up, and your income goes with it, you might feel that the loan has become less burdensome.

The big problem, though, is that the Reserve Bank is charged with keeping inflation between 1 per cent and 3 per cent, and generally aims for about 2 per cent. So you can expect to see interest rates rise as it tries to push inflation back down again.

If your interest rate is not fixed, the cost of your debt can become more expensive quite quickly.

That means you'll be in a better position to handle an inflationary period if you can cut your debt right down.

“Now is the time to be ploughing into debt reduction, especially high interest, short term debt, to keep costs down,” said financial adviser Liz Koh.

Ross Giblin/Stuff How you spend your money will affect how you feel the effects of inflation.

Your investments

If your savings account is giving you less than the rate of inflation (and it probably does), you are going backwards each year in real terms.

“For those who are investing, it will be important to be invested in growth assets such as property and shares to keep ahead of inflation. Many investors have already made this move in order to get a better return in this current low interest environment,” Koh said.

Over the past year, the NZ Top 50 ETF, which tracks the NZX50, has returned 20.6 per cent. By comparison, savings accounts are paying as little as 0.05 per cent.

If you are investing in shares, companies that make things that people will continue to buy no matter what the economy is doing could be a good option. Businesses that can pass on costs to consumers are less likely to be worried by inflation.

Financial coach Hannah McQueen, founder of EnableMe, said even term deposits were not much help.

“With term deposits of less than three years all under 2 per cent and inflation at 3.3 per cent, before you’re even taxed on your ‘gains’, you’re worse off.

“But, when you chase higher returns, you tend to have a accept higher risk. So, while combatting inflation is important, you shouldn’t just do it willy nilly. It’s also important that you have an investment strategy that considers your situation, your goals, your timeframe, your risk appetite, risk tolerance, ability to withstand market corrections, as well as the ‘required’ risk you may need to accept to chase the returns you require. If you don’t consider the complexity of your own situation, you’ll end up with a financial plan that’s not fit for purpose, and then inflation can end up being the least of your worries.”

She said inflation would be a bigger worry for people who were retired and had finite savings.

“Retirees often think that the only acceptable thing to do with their savings is to keep it in a term deposit or a savings account. But most people tend to be retired for a long time, so you can phase your retirement into chunks and invest the money that you don’t need for the next 10 years or more in higher risk/return assets. You just need to have a good handle on your cashflow requirements – and most people don’t. Most of us stop our retirement planning once we get to 65 – but you absolutely still need a financial plan once you’re retired and combatting the eroding effect of inflation is one of those reasons.”

David Boyle, head of sales at Mint Asset Management, recommended financial advice for people who were worried.

“If you don’t need your money for the medium and long term get your money working harder for you. managed funds, KiwiSaver, etc is a good place to start. Just be mindful your investment will have capital fluctuations but should keep ahead of inflation over the long term.”

Your pay

If your pay does not increase by as much as the rate of inflation, you will end up earning less in real terms.

“Is your wage keeping up with your skills, your position’s market value and with inflation? Many people when they first come to see us haven’t asked for a pay rise in years and years,” McQueen said.

“Our advice is not just to ask, but to make a case as to your worth. Include any industry benchmarks you can source, include mention of your performance – and it also pays to mention the fact that in real terms your salary has declined. It’s amazing what a difference a well-thought-out case can make, compared to simply asking for a pay rise.”

Boyle suggested aiming for more qualifications to find higher-paid employment.

Your spending

You can limit the effect of inflation on your household by changing how you spend your money.

Boyle said people should “limit their wants”.

“Hold back from buying those silly little purchases that you know you will regret when you get them delivered. Dust off that budget and see where you might be able to trim spending - I bet for many lockdowns have shown how much you can save - and see the benefits of putting that extra money on to paying off debt or start a regular investment in a managed fund.”