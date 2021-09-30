SBS Bank chief executive Shaun Drylie to step down at the end of the year

SBS Bank chief executive Shaun Drylie has announced he will step down at the end of the year.

Drylie stepped into the role in 2016 after former chief executive Wayne Evans died suddenly in January the same year.

Now, more than five years on from his move to Southland, Drylie and his family will relocate to Christchurch after he finishes up at SBS at the end of December.

“This was not an easy decision to make as my family and I have really enjoyed being part of the Southland community, and we will miss the deep south greatly.”

Drylie felt SBS was in as good shape as it has been in its 152-year history and was confident of its future.

“There are very few non-performing loans on our businesses, it's the lowest it’s ever been. Our profitability is strong so all the key metrics are in a really strong state.”

However, Drylie said you can never control economic conditions and did know what could be around the corner.

He suggested it was almost bizarre how well the international stock exchange and markets were doing at the moment.

“I think there are some potential concerns that a lot of this is being held up by the printing of money and low-interest rates, all of these connections that central banks and governments have put in all around the world. At some point they are going to have to unwind that,” Drylie said.

“But as in the New Zealand economy, it is holding up well. The Reserve Bank is managing things pretty prudently at the moment.’’

When Drylie took on the job he and his family planned on being in Invercargill for five or six years. So at the five-year point now felt like the right time.

Drylie and his wife have shifted seven different times over 25 years as Drylie progressed his career in the banking sector.

His kids have bounced from Auckland, to Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, to Invercargill and Drylie said now was time to set up some more permanent roots in Christchurch.

Drylie and a brother-in-law own land in Hokitika, which is being mined for gold, and he was also on the Development West Coast board which will keep him busy.

During the next couple of months, Drylie said he would ponder whether he would maybe take on another chief executive role with an organisation, or focus on board roles in the future.

What made the decision to resign tough was that the family had developed some close friends in Invercargill, he said.

Drylie has entrenched himself in the community, which has included linking with the Southland Housing Action Forum and joining the Southland Chamber of Commerce board.

Housing was a complex situation, Drylie said.

He felt when he first got involved in housing there was not a lot of coordination between different agencies and organisations but believed it was now far better.

“We are getting a bit of momentum now, but it takes time and work.”

Drylie was impressed with the advocacy work the chamber has done in what has been a challenging period through the threat of the Tiwai Point smelter closure, Southern Institute of Technology merger, and Covid-19.

He said the Southland economy had held up well with the agriculture sector playing an important role in that.