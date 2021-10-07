New Zealanders' biggest investing mistakes

OPINION: I stumbled on a discussion board that asked New Zealanders to list their investing mistakes, and I was pleasantly surprised to see the honesty exhibited.

With so many ways to lose money investing, a comprehensive list could help avoid disaster.

I have spent too much time at various stages of my life overthinking investment options. In saying that, I've also rushed into unproven investments and panicked when the share price of a newly listed IPO has gone down even though the company had solid foundations.

Mistakes are all around us – my list below outlines what you need to know.

Mistake 1 - Going all-in on a single share

Every generation has its “Pumpkin Patch”. In the 1980s, Chase Corporation saw its share price drop from $10 to $0 after the 1987 crash. Chase is not a name forgotten by many adults now in (or nearing) retirement.

More recently, companies that have been hyped up have included CBL Insurance and Pumpkin Patch. And who can forget Snakk Media? A company that continued to announce “news” but ended up going bust almost as soon as it listed on the NZAX.

The problem with going “all in” is that you have 0 per cent diversification. For every Mainfreight and Xero, there are dozens of Snakks and CBLs.

A2 Milk's fall should be a reminder that even great products can struggle.

Mistake 2 – Launching a business that is thirsty on upfront costs and ongoing overheads

Too many New Zealanders, convinced of an idea, overcommit on the upfront costs. Well before Covid-19, towns all over the country have had shops with 'for lease' notices.

The facts are grim, and most new ventures don't survive. Running out of cash is the biggest reason. New Zealand has many regulatory costs that eat up margins; this fact of life is an unpleasant surprise to anyone leaving a salaried job to start their own business.

I love seeing ventures that start small and build up a following, such as food truck to pop-up to a restaurant, or online store to sample sale to retail shop. This is a far more stable way of growing an idea – testing demand first, fine-tuning the product and getting sustained sales.

I did this with MoneyHub – we wrote about thirty guides and waited to see the interest; we quickly learned what was helpful (and what was useless) to New Zealanders. This allowed us to learn as we went along.

Mistake 3 – Being in a relationship with someone who has conflicting spending habits

Love and money can work in harmony or mix like seals and oil spills, and the results are messy. As outlined in our investing mistakes guide, the reality is simple – if you are a saver and start a relationship with a spender, this will be a source of conflict. As a result, there will be shortfalls, and your money (and assets) will be accessed and used for things you probably don't value or benefit from.

You can have two approaches, do nothing or do something. Do nothing has risks – if you find yourself unable to afford things your friends and family are doing because there's “no money”, it's almost certain you'll become resentful. Also, there will be arguments about money.

On the other hand, doing something means you'll have a conversation and get on the same page, even if there will be a few snarls and challenges in the early stages.

Supplied You don't want to be in your 60s owing money to people, says Chrisopher Walsh.

But, keep in mind, people do change. A fast-spender in their 20s can be a savvy business owner by the time they hit 30. Sometimes “learning” the hard way shapes better behaviour.

However, if you're sharing the stresses of personal debts without getting any benefit, a friendly conversation is a good place to start before things get worse.

Mistake 4 - Not paying down debts

Debts are expensive, and if you hit retirement with a mortgage and/or other loans owing, you'll be at the mercy of lenders without the choice of alternatives you may be used to.

Heartland Bank's annual results signal the rise in reverse mortgages, but there are more affordable ways to fund a retirement beyond racking up debt.

Rather than replacing a perfectly good car, buying a bunch of new white ware for a functioning kitchen or getting a “gold” credit card with “benefits”, think about how much happiness they will bring you. Paying down debt never made anyone unhappy.

You don't want to be in your 60s owing money to people. Doing so only holds you back and limits your choices.

My view is simple – dump the credit cards, go long on a used run-around Japanese car and don't look for happiness in unnecessary retail purchases, it will always be fleeting.

Instead, funnel that money into your mortgage and personal debts to set yourself up for years of freedom, not debt-servicing.

Christopher Walsh is the founder of the financial resource website MoneyHub.co.nz