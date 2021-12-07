Does your boss have to live in New Zealand?

Auckland woman Linda Lloyd​ loves her work, reporting to an Australian manager from her home office on the North Shore.

Lloyd’s job for 3M Australia is involved and takes a lot of concentration, working on large technical documents for the company’s hundreds of products. So she works four days a week, 8.30am to 4pm, to keep her work and other parts of her life in balance.

She worked in an office until the first Covid-19 lockdown, but since March 2020 she has worked from home.

She found no difference in working for an overseas company than a local one.

“It’s very seamless, and I think it is because there’s good IT support, there’s good management support.”

Even the time difference worked well, giving her about two hours to work through emails and other things before she needed to talk to Australian colleagues.

Working remotely meant she was able to churn out a lot of work uninterrupted, and she had the opportunity to set targets and meet them comfortably.

“I think it’s the nature of the work, you actually can’t be chit-chatting and spending hours around the watercooler. You get into something and you have to concentrate.

“The other positive is it’s so lovely and flexible, when I have a lunch break I take a whip around my garden, or I sit outside in my garden, weather permitting.

“When I’m finished for the day I’m finished, I don’t have to travel home. I really appreciate that.”

If she was working in Australia she would not see her colleagues much anyway, with some people working from home or in different offices. The company offered her the opportunity to move to Australia when two daughters were younger, but she preferred to stay in New Zealand.

“I like the New Zealand way of doing things, and the whole lifestyle thing for me here works, more so than if I shifted to Australia for the job which I could have a number of years ago if I had chosen to, but I didn’t.

“Honestly, with IT and systems the way they are now, it makes no difference, you don’t have to be sitting in the office next to your manager. There is trust from the company and I have the attitude that they trust me, and it’s up to me to show my work that I am trustworthy.”

Working for an overseas company potentially opened the door to more opportunities, she said.

“I have worked for local New Zealand companies, and there are some awesome ones out there too. Just for versatility and opportunity, if something comes up overseas, just because we’re here doesn't mean we shouldn’t pursue it.”

Lloyd is among a growing number of people to have negotiated working from home with flexible hours in their job contracts – even with employers who are not based in New Zealand.

Jobseekers had the upper hand, and employers no longer held all the cards, thanks to closed borders and a labour shortage, said Wendy Hewson, New Zealand general manager for international recruitment company PersolKelly​.​

Companies that would normally be inundated with applications were struggling to tempt top candidates, but those that were open-minded were retaining the best people, she said.

“Despite the very common view that the talent pool has run dry, Covid-19 did turn the tide from brain drain to brain gain with qualified expats coming home,” Hewson said.

“What some employers may not have factored in is that Kiwis who’ve been working overseas have enjoyed higher salaries and earlier uptake of concepts like flexible working, it’s time to sharpen up and innovate if you want to attract top talent.”

For the first time in 40 years more people were staying than leaving according to Stats NZ August migration figures.

Sixty per cent of people surveyed were open to working for an overseas-based boss, according to a PersolKelly survey. In the under 35-year-old age group, that rose to 80 per cent.

Almost one in three people aged under 35 still planned to make the move overseas.

Hewson said respondents wanted more from their job than they did pre-pandemic. More than half said their priorities were flexibility to work remotely, health and wellbeing and increased salaries.

In a job market that favoured good candidates, there was room for negotiation to keep them in New Zealand.

“My advice to our workers is that now is the time to go after what you want, have a meaningful conversation with your current employer before you find out if the grass is indeed greener elsewhere,” Hewson​ said.

Economist Tony Alexander said employees and employers needed to be upfront about their expectations.

Asked their top job-hunting considerations, 44 per cent of the people surveyed said a higher salary was a priority, 42 per cent ranked flexibility to work remotely, and 44 per cent ranked health and wellbeing support.

However, just 20 per cent of hiring managers said recent candidates identified increased salary as a factor.

“If hiring managers downplay scope for higher salaries in discussions, they may well be dissuading candidates from accepting an offered position without even knowing why their offer was rejected,” Alexander said.