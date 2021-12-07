Two Kiwi amateur investors have number one business podcast in the US

Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan have started a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age old stereotypes.

From a makeshift studio in their bedrooms, two Kiwi amateur investors have developed the number one business podcast in the US.

Girls Who Invest is the brainchild of Simran Kaur​ and Sonya Gupthan​, two lifelong best friends who created the podcast with the aim of breaking down the basics of investing for a younger generation.

They began recording in August 2020 with a regular monthly listenership of around 1000 monthly plays.

But in November this year, Girls Who Invest reached over 100,000 listeners a month and became the number one business podcast in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and number two in the UK, on the Apple podcast charts.

Despite the global success, co-host Simran Kaur​ said their approach had not changed since the early days.

“When we first started it was a real bootstraps approach. We had our laptops in our bedrooms, and we had to yell at our flatmates to be quiet while we were recording.

“A year on and we still have that bootstraps approach, making the best of our basic equipment. But I think what people love about the podcast is the relaxed and relatable way we talk about investing,” Kaur​ said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Simran Kaur, left, and best friend Sonya Gupthan started the financial podcast, Girls Who Invest, to encourage other young women to take control of their personal finances.

The central mission of the podcast was to break down the traditional barriers to investing for a younger generation, barriers that were particularly strong for women, Kaur​ said.

“There was an ASB report which showed only 16 per cent of New Zealand women invest, but at the same time women are much better savers than men. Why is this?

“The number one reason is that women feel like they do not have the knowledge to invest. While most men will happily throw some money into an investment, most women need to understand what is going on before they feel comfortable investing. That is where we come in,” Kaur​ said.

While she was at university studying optometry, Kaur took a certificate of financial markets to better understand her investment decisions.

After she finished the course she thought to herself, ‘is that all there is to it?’, she said.

She wanted to share the knowledge she had gained with her community, but discovered personal finance was a taboo topic, especially for young women.

“Sonya​ and I had been best friends for over 20 years, but we had never once discussed money. Money is such a big part of everyone’s life it just seemed so strange to never talk about.

“So one day we just sat down and had a really long conversation where we laid out all the nooks and crannies of our personal finances, and we found that it was a really amazing conversation,” Kaur​ said.

Kaur​ and Gupthan​ started Girls Who Invest to encourage young women to have similar conversations about their personal finances, and the life-changing impact of financial freedom.

LAWRENCE SMITH Simran Kaur(L) and best friend Sonya Gupthan have seen their financial podcast Girls Who Invest go from 1000 monthly listeners, to being the number one business podcast in the US, CAN and NZ, all while recording from their bedrooms.

“Doing this podcast has made us realise the impacts of financial freedom for women. If you have financial freedom it means you have the ability to have more choices in your life, you can leave a bad relationship or a negative job, it can make a huge difference,” Kaur​ said.

As well as the success of the podcast, Kaur​ and Gupthan​ developed an “investing masterclass”, a paid tier of subscription which went deeper into the grittier details of investment.

Kaur​ said they were going to stick by their mission of making investing a fun and relatable topic to give women the confidence to take control of their finances.

“Many people still feel like investing is only something for the super rich. We are going to continue to fight that idea by explaining the basics to people in a relatable way, as if you were explaining something to a friend,” Kaur​ said.