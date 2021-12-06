Small deposit? Here's how you can get a home loan

Opinion: Your bank account and credit cards could be putting lenders off when you apply for a mortgage. William Tieu has some tips for first home buyers.

It has become much harder for borrowers with smaller deposits to get a mortgage recently, but there are still ways to access lending if you have a small deposit.

This time last year getting a home loan was (relatively) easy: there were no loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) and banks were competing to attract customers. Record-low interest rates meant borrowing was cheap, too.

But this helped drive an unprecedented housing market boom, with the national median price up 23.4 per cent over the year to October, according to the Real Estate Institute.

The Reserve Bank became increasingly concerned about the raging market, and the financial stability risks it poses, and reintroduced LVRs.

Investors have needed a 40 per cent deposit since March, but first home buyers account for 75 per cent of low-deposit loans. That led the Reserve Bank to crack down on first-home buyers too.

From November 1, the amount of lending banks could do to owner-occupier borrowers with a deposit of less than 20 per cent was restricted to only 10 per cent of new lending.

This, along with stricter servicing criteria and new responsible lending rules under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) has made for a newly tough lending environment.

ILender mortgage advisor Jeff Royle says it hits first home buyers particularly hard. “The current policy environment is meant to protect them and give them chances, but this blows that up in their faces.”

Under the LVRs, banks do have some ability to make low deposit loans, but Royle says, in reality, banks are not doing it, and have halted pre-approvals too.

“Despite the challenges, many first-home buyers are still in the market and looking for solutions. We are getting slammed with inquiries, and having to let down many.”

But while it is hard to get a low-deposit loan, it is not impossible. Experts say there are options people can pursue to get lending above 80 per cent.

Explore the First Home Loan scheme

It is possible to get loans with a deposit as low as 5 per cent with a First Home Loan via Kāinga Ora. As they are underwritten by Kāinga Ora, they allow selected lenders to provide lower deposit loans.

A Kāinga Ora spokesman says First Home Loans are exempt from the LVRs because the scheme supports first home buyers into homeownership.

“If an application meets the criteria a lender has the ability to provide that loan within the scheme, but they are not obligated to. And the loans are not exempt from the CCCFA changes.”

To qualify for a First Home Loan, borrowers must earn a salary of below $95,000 for single people and $150,000 for couples, and the property they want a loan for must not exceed the price cap for that region.

The price caps for new homes are $700,000 in Auckland; $650,000 in Wellington and Queenstown; $600,000 in Nelson, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, Hamilton, Waipa, Hastings and Napier; and $550,000 in Dunedin, Waikato and Christchurch; and $500,000 in the rest of the country.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The First Home Loan price cap for Auckland is $700,000, but the region’s median price is $1.25 million.

For existing homes, the price caps are less, with the highest cap possible ($625,000) in Auckland.

The problem is the rise in house prices means it is hard to find properties beneath the price caps.

Royle says the caps meant many people do not qualify, especially in Auckland where it is a struggle to find anything within them. “So, yes, First Home Loans are an option, but in practice they aren’t accessible for most people. The caps need to be reconsidered.”

In the 2020/21 year 1272 First home Loans were underwritten, up 36 per cent from the previous year.

The Kāinga Ora spokesmaan said the Ministry of Housing and Development was looking at improving the broader scheme, and that included reviewing the caps.

Consider buying new

In the drive to boost housing supply, purchasing a new build property has been heavily incentivized for first-home buyers and investors. KiwiSaver First Home Grants for them are higher, as are First Home Loans.

Another attraction is that they remain exempt from the LVRs. That means when buying a new build, first-home buyers can usually have a deposit of 10 per cent.

Squirrel chief executive John Bolton says they have finance contracts, where a deposit is paid to indicate purchase interest and the remainder is paid once a Code of Compliance Certificate for the completed home is issued.

Supplied New properties aren’t captured by the rules so you can often buy with a smaller deposit.

“They are a solid option, but it is important to tread carefully with them. Talk to a broker for an indication of what your buying power is with these, check out the developer thoroughly and get good legal advice before entering into a contract.”

But increasing reports of contracts being cancelled due to construction delays, or costs escalating due to supply shortages meant they could be ticking time bombs, Royle said.

“There can be issues with loan approvals over time too. One of my clients signed up to a new build in January last year, and is due to settle early next year.

“But the criteria has been tightened up since and their application is in trouble as they need another $75,000. So they are tied into a property they don’t have enough money for.”

Circumstances, with lenders or developers, can change, and he would not recommend signing up unconditionally to a new build which was two years down the track.

Think outside the bank square

Non-bank lenders, such as Resimac, Liberty Financial, Bluestone Mortgages and First Mortgage Trust are not subject to the LVRs and have greater flexibility around low deposit lending, although they are subject to the new CCCFA rules.

Traditionally, New Zealanders have been hesitant about non-bank lending, but Royle says this is changing and non-banks are coming into their own. “About 80 per cent of our turnover is through non-banks, as they have more of a can-do attitude around harder lending and marginal borrowers.”

For clients with low deposits, he now turns to non-bank lenders which offer “80-10 loans”. This is an 80 per cent base loan topped up with a 10 per cent second mortgage.

SUPPLIED Squirrel chief executive John Bolton expects his low-deposit loan product will be used more in future.

These loans are not cheap, he says. “One product has a floating rate of 6.9 per cent, for example. But it means the lending can be done, and it helps out people who are otherwise stuck.”

Bolton’s company is also a peer-to-peer lender and provides loans. Earlier this year, it launched a product which offers home loans to borrowers with as little as 5 per cent deposit.

The loans are split into two parts: a 15 per cent loan financed by the peer-to-peer lending platform at a rate of 9.95 per cent, and an 80 per cent loan from non-bank lender Resimac which is currently at 3.4 per cent.

This adds up to a blended rate of about 4 per cent, but the larger loan is interest-only at first to allow borrowers to pay off the more expensive top up loan first, Bolton says. “It is designed for people with low deposits who have high incomes. So servicing ability is important and borrowers have to be PAYE, it’s not for the self-employed.”

Since it launched, it has had reasonable take up, but he expects it will be used much more in the new lending environment.

Go into a property partnership

Accessing the bank of mum and dad is a familiar concept these days and, while it is hard to quantify how much it is used, it is estimated it could be the country's sixth largest lender to first-time home buyers.

Parental, or family, assistance takes the form of loans, gifts, guarantees, or sometimes co-borrowing, which are used to boost the deposit. But Bolton says the new responsible lending rules have made banks more nervous about family members as guarantors.

“They don’t want to leave people nearing retirement liable for the debt, so the criteria is stricter. If the parents are in a sound financial position and prove they can afford it, it can happen. There is lots more paperwork, though.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Stephanie Walker bought a house in central Auckland with her friend earlier this year.

Pooling deposits to buy in partnership with siblings or friends is another possibility, he says. “A solid partnership agreement, which reflects the amounts paid in, and legal advice is critical, but these arrangements can work well, and banks are flexible with them.”

While it is not as common as parental arrangements, it does happen, he says. He recently worked with three young men who bought a house in Waterview in Auckland together.

“Two of them put in more of the deposit than the third, but they have an ownership split based on the percentage they put in. It allowed them to buy a cool pad in a relatively central suburb for $1.8 million. They could not have bought anything similar if they had bought individually.”

Take a progressive ownership approach

Progressive homeownership schemes, which are rent-to-buy systems, are also an option for people struggling to save a big enough deposit.

Organisations such as the NZ Housing Foundation and Habitat for Humanity have offered such schemes for many years, but they have been given a boost with the Government’s establishment of a $400m Progressive Home Ownership Fund.

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesman says it enables housing providers to expand their schemes, and supports Māori organisations to offer progressive homeownership options.

It also provides financial support for eligible first-home buyers through the First Home Partner scheme. In this scheme Kāinga Ora takes an equity share in a property to assist buyers who can service a mortgage, but need help raising their deposit.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods launched the First Home Partner​ shared ownership scheme in October.

The spokesman said 53 families are now living in these homes since the launch of the programme last year, with a further 163 contracted and on the journey to homeownership.

“It will help between 1500 and 4000 individuals, families and whānau buy their own homes. Its priority is to support households unable to otherwise buy, and Māori, Pacific people, and families with children.”