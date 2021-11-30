The progressive nature of New Zealand’s tax system is not necessarily well understood.

Do you know how much tax you pay? Do you know what tax is used for, or how it’s collected?

Many wage earners have not had much contact with the tax department for decades, and the system has become even more streamlined as a result of Inland Revenue’s $1.7 billion business transformation project.

That meant fewer soul-sapping hours on the phone to Inland Revenue, but also less engagement with the system.

“We’re in quite a good space internationally in that tax is really quite easy for the vast majority of people, but we’ve lost that tax literacy as part of it,” said Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker.

Banqer teaches money education in schools, but even among adults there didn't seem to be a great level of understanding about tax, said chief operating officer Simon Brown​.

Why do we pay tax?

When the subject of tax was first introduced to students, it was often met with disdain, Brown said.

“There’s not a great level of excitement about having to pay money to the Government.

“But when you have that conversation around what tax actually goes towards I think there’s a little bit of a lightbulb moment there, and they actually understand what they get in return for their tax, in terms of public services.”

Last financial year, Inland Revenue collected $93.8 billion in tax revenue, 48 per cent from individuals, 20 per cent from businesses, and 28 per cent in GST. That accounted for more than 80 per cent of the Government’s annual revenue.

One third of core crown spending went on social security and welfare, including NZ Superannuation; 21 per cent on health; 15 per cent on education; and 5 per cent on law and order.

The largest group of taxpayers, 40 per cent, was those earning between $14,000 and $48,000.

Tax brackets

The progressive nature of New Zealand’s tax system did not appear to be well understood, Brown said.

Personal income tax is paid on a scale. Taxpayers pay 10.5c for every dollar of annual taxable income up to $14,000; 17.5c per $1 between $14,001 and $48,000; 30c per $1 between $48,001 and $70,000; 33c per $1 between $70,001 and up to $180,000; 39c per $1 on remaining income over $180,000.

Someone earning $80,000 paid 10.5 per cent tax on the first $14,000, 17.5 per cent on the next bracket, and so on. Only the amount between $70,001 and $80,000 was taxed at 33 per cent.

Secondary tax

A secondary tax rate applied to people with more than one source of income, including superannuation.

Walker​ said some people considered secondary tax codes unfair. They had been blamed in some cases for shock tax bills.

“Secondary tax codes are really just designed to say that you have one tax code for your main job, and you have a different code for your second job to make sure that overall you are actually paying the right amount of tax, and you’re not ending up in the situation where you’re undertaxed, and you get an unexpected tax bill at the end of the year,” Walker said.

Some people felt daunted forecasting what their income would be from multiple sources, and working out what the tax would be for each one, she said.

Taxpayers could apply for a tailored tax code, and Inland Revenue would also suggest a suitable tax code to people paying too much, or too little, tax.

PIRty common mistake

One of the common areas to trip people up was selecting the right tax rate, most commonly the Prescribed Investor Rate (PIR), Walker said.

The PIR is the rate of tax paid on investments, such as KiwiSaver, and is selected by the taxpayer.

Ordinarily, returns from KiwiSaver investments would be taxed at a maximum rate of 28 per cent, with that tax coming out of their investment balances.

The PIR could be affected by changes such as moving jobs, starting to work after study, or going from part-time to full-time work, she said.

Tax changes for property investors

There has been a lot of change in recent years for property investors.

The loss ring-fencing rule for residential property introduced in 2019 meant investors could not use rental losses to offset other income like salary and wages.

Earlier this year, the Government decided to double the ‘bright-line test’ on residential property, an effective capital gains tax, to 10 years. Profits from the sale of property within 10 years of buying it could be hit with a tax of up to 39 per cent.

Interest deduction rules removed the ability for most property investors to offset interest charges against their taxable income, with a 20-year exemption for new builds. The changes would be phased in by March 31, 2025, with some exceptions.

Business bugbears

BusinessNZ economist Steve Summers​ said tax compliance was a major issue for many businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.

Fringe benefit tax was one area that was difficult to understand, in terms of what was classified as fringe benefit tax and the rules around it, Summers said.

Fringe benefit tax was payable on certain benefits given to employees or shareholder-employees, such as vehicles, low or no-interest loans, or free or discounted goods. The top rate was 63.9 per cent.

It was important that government genuinely consulted the business community about tax concerns, he said.

”Once you do that you have that collaborative relationship between the private and the public sector, therefore you’re going to end up with better legislation, then you’re going to get businesses complying because they understand what they actually need to do.”

Small businesses needed a process that was as automated as possible, with tax rules that were easy to understand, and examples that they could relate to, he said.