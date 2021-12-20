Women stress about money daily, but a lack of confidence could be to blame

A campaign is asking people to ask companies what their pay gap is.

Twenty-three-year-old Sarah Kelsey says women have a confidence problem when it comes to their personal finances.

“Ultimately if you have low confidence, you worry more about all the 'unknowns' which can put women in a very isolating place and stop them from reaching out and having conversations, causing the stigma around money we still see today,” Kelsey said.

Her comments come after a new survey from the Financial Services Council (FSC) found 80 per cent of women rated their financial wellbeing as below moderate.

More than 60 per cent worried about money daily, weekly or monthly and more than 60 per cent did not feel prepared for retirement.

Kelsey runs the OneUp Project, a podcast breaking down everything she thinks we should have been taught at school but were not.

Her podcast includes money, career, business, housing and mental health advice from industry experts, leaders, creatives and professionals.

Women aged 18 to 29 worry the most about money, with money worries decreasing with age, the report found.

Kelsey said, for many women, their biggest financial challenge was one of mindset.

She had seen that for many women the first step into investing – which can make a big difference to financial outcomes, – was scary.

“They still see it as extremely risky,” she said.

“That’s a really huge misconception of investing for long-term wealth.”

Women aged 18 to 29 worried the most about money, the survey showed, with money worries decreasing with age. Financial wellbeing had a big influence on the overall wellbeing of about a third of women in the 30 to 59 demographic.

More than 80 per cent of women rated their financial wellbeing moderate, low or very low.

Stats NZ data shows the country’s gender pay gap is at 9.1 per cent and ASB research shows women’s KiwiSaver balances are 12 per cent lower than men’s, on average.

Catherine Emerson, head of marketing and strategy at Kernel Wealth, has featured on the OneUp Project.

She said the FSC research was disheartening but not a surprise, as women had been excluded from the Wall Street narrative for years.

Active saving was a behaviour that had the greatest impact on financial wellbeing, she said.

“This is deliberate active saving, something like setting up an auto invest or auto payment rather than simply saving ‘what’s left over’ at the end of a pay period.”

"It's normal to have your relationship with money go in swings and roundabouts," Catherine Emerson of Kernel Wealth said.

As a woman who has worked in financial services for 10 years, she still worried about money too, she said.

“It’s normal to have your relationship with money go in swings and roundabouts.”

FSC chief executive Richard Klipin said women faced a number of barriers that were not present for men, such as more interrupted work patterns.

But he said there were encouraging trends in the research.

“These include that women have been keen adopters of digital financial services tools, that the older women get, the less they worry about money, and the less financial wellbeing impacts their overall wellbeing, and that women are more likely to seek ethical investment options than men.

“In many ways this research asks more questions than it answers but by highlighting some of the key issues with financial wellbeing through a gender lens it provides us with a starting point to delve deeper into in 2022 and drive further action in this important area,.”