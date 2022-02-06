CCCFA rules are bad, but they're slowing the 'abnormal' increase in home lending, economist says

Tough new lending rules are bad law, but they come at a time when the “unsustainable” growth in home lending needs to slow, one economist says.

Changes introduced under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) at the start of December, put extra requirements on lenders to verify borrowers can afford a loan.

This has had a negative impact on many borrowers. Horror stories include one person who was told they had spent too much on their dog, another turned down despite a 57 per cent deposit, and people told off by their banks for having Netflix subscriptions.

But independent economist Cameron Bagrie said while the CCCFA was bad law which went off the deep end, the huge growth in home lending in recent years was a bigger problem that needed to be addressed.

Total home lending increased by $33 billion, or $2.5b per month, over the last 12 months, he said. It equated to an 11 per cent rise in housing debt, while income growth had been about 6 per cent.

“That level of growth in home loans is abnormal especially when mortgage rates are rising. It is unsustainable, and it needs to be stepped down.

“But there is nothing like restricting access to credit to buy houses to provoke an uproar. Access has got tighter as an unintended consequence of the CCCFA, and now all hell has broken loose.”

Bagrie said the finger was being pointed at the new rules, but it was always going to be harder to access credit this year.

supplied Jason and Cindy Guild had their home loan pre-approval cancelled in December after the new lending rules came into effect.

Credit for housing had red lights flashing for it anyway, he said.

They included the return of loan-to-value ratios, the Reserve Bank’s consultation on introducing debt-to-income ratios, and banks pulling back with some already applying DTIs.

“We need to get the housing market under control and measures to tighten up on credit are being utilised to do it.

“It is a fundamentally different environment than it has been over recent years, and it is unreasonable to expect it to continue as it was.”

While there were problems with the CCCFA, Bagrie said businesses have had difficulties accessing credit for at least five years and there was no uproar about that.

“You don’t have the same champions for business lending that you do for housing, and yet problems accessing credit screw businesses over.”

Supplied Economist Cameron Bagrie says home lending increased by $33 billion over the last 12 months – and that is unsustainable.

Recent figures from credit reporting agency Centrix showed a sharp decline in the proportion of loan applications being approved since early December.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said complaints about home loans had almost doubled recently, and the increase was linked to the CCCFA changes.

“The complaints are mainly about delays and banks not acting as expected. A customer may have been declined credit where they would have got it before, for example. Some have related to pre-approvals being cancelled.”

While the first step was to work with the banks to try and resolve the complaints, Sladden said her office wanted to make sure the voices and experiences of borrowers were heard.

Earlier this month, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark​ announced an enquiry into the legislation. It started last week.