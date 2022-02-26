BNZ makes goodwill payment to Hamilton identity fraud victim after delays

Hamilton teacher aide Tamar Peterken fell victim to overseas identity thieves who used her BNZ Visa debit card to have some earphones sent to a man in Israel.

Overseas identity thieves used Hamilton teacher aide Tamar Peterken’s Bank of New Zealand Visa debit card to buy goods on AliExpress.

She immediately contacted her bank, but frustration turned to exasperation as she waited for BNZ’s fraud team to contact her.

Peterken said she was Initially told she would be contacted within two weeks, but nearing a month later, she became frustrated, posting a message to the bank on its Facebook account.

“Don't imply you care about scammers,” she said in response to a post about Valentine’s Day romance scammers by the bank.

READ MORE:

* BNZ customers targeted in text message scam

* Bank agrees to refund $11k to scam victim despite warning him 'girlfriend' might be fake

* Trade Me fake bike vendor fraud ring identified and shut down



“On 15 of January, I had $227 taken out of my bank account by some hacker. I'm still waiting on someone from BNZ to contact me,” she posted.

Peterken also contacted Stuff, which called BNZ, and within 24 hours the bank’s fraud team had been in contact, and Peterken was refunded the money.

Fraud and cybercrime are the most under-reported of all crimes according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

Peterken said the bank apologised, and made her a $235 goodwill payment.

A BNZ spokesman said the bank set high standards, “but in this case we didn’t live up to those standards”.

Mark Coxhead, Westpac's head of financial crime, said all the major banks had dedicated fraud teams working around the clock to taking calls from customers who had fallen victim to fraud.

“Call your bank as soon as possible. Talk to them about what has happened,” Coxhead said.

“The quicker we can act, the more chance we can have of limiting the damage, or being able to get your money back.”

The bank can help people secure their banking, issuing new payment cards, helping people change their PIN numbers and passwords.

Banks can often be the first ones to spot an attempted fraud, either because anti-fraud systems in a bank identify a suspicious transaction, or because a bank staff member sees something unusual, like someone attempting to send a large amount of money overseas, which can be an indicator of someone having fallen victim to a roman scam.

Under the Code of Banking Practice, banks reimburse fraud losses if a customer falls victims to fraud, providing they have not acted dishonestly or negligently, have complied with their bank’s terms and conditions, and take reasonable steps to protect their banking.

“It's on a case by case basis, but generally, as long as you have not instructed the funds to be paid away, or given out your PIN, or allowed software to be downloaded on to your phone,” he said.

Once money had been paid overseas, it was hard to get it back, Coxhead said.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Major banks have dedicated fraud teams.

People who disagreed with their bank's decision to refund fraud losses, or not refund, could take a complaint to the Banking Ombudsman scheme, or even sue their bank through the Disputes Tribunal, or higher courts.

Sometimes, the Banking Ombudsman has told banks they must share fraud losses, even in cases where customers handed over PIN numbers and passwords to crooks.

Ordinarily, when customers have been conned into handing over their PINs and passwords to criminals, banks are not obliged to compensate them for their losses.

But in several Banking Ombudsman cases, banks were found not to have acted on “red flags”, or moved to protect customers too slowly, letting crooks steal more.

“Banks have no general duty to protect people from the consequences of their own decisions, but they do have a duty to provide services with reasonable care and skill,” said Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden in January last year.

Banks can sometimes ask their customers to take action.

When Peterken called BNZ, she was instructed to contact AliExpress to get it to reverse the payments, and identify any other AliExpress accounts to which the card had been linked.

She said she had managed to get AliExpress to refund $50 to her directly, but after initial success, struggled to get it to do more.

BNZ apologised for its fraud team not having contacted Peterken more quickly.

“This is a rare occurrence, and we sincerely apologise to the customer for the delays and stress she has experienced,” a spokesman said.

Nate McKinnon/RNZ BNZ had apologised for the delays in helping Tamar Peterken undo the damage to her finances done by identity thieves.

In the aftermath of a fraud, victims can be left feeling emotional, and in need of support.

Westpac had struck a deal with IDCare, a charity which helps people and organisations deal with the complex and distressing aftermath of identity theft and financial crime.

The bank was supporting IDCare with funding, and the charity had expert identity and cyber security case managers to provide advice to people on how to respond to data breaches, scams, identity theft, and cyber security concerns.