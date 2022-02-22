ANZ: This is the interest rate that will make first-home buyers struggle

Servicing a mortgage will get tougher for most households this year, but it is highly indebted recent first-home buyers who will feel the pinch the most, ANZ economists say.

Late last year the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR) from the record low of 0.25 per cent it was slashed to early in the pandemic, to 0.75 per cent.

But economists expect it to be hiked another 25 basis points to 1.0 per cent in this week’s monetary policy statement, and that is not expected to be the last increase this cycle.

ANZ’s expects the OCR to rise to 3 per cent by April 2023, providing the economy evolves as expected.

And that means the cost of most people's mortgage debt will go up too.

While mortgage rates had already gone up, for households with a fixed loan there was a delay before the impact of higher rates passed through, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“The majority (71 per cent) of home loans are on fixed or floating terms for less than one year, so the peak impact on households should not lag by much more than that.”

Once loan terms started to roll over, mortgage holders would notice a difference, with the two-year mortgage rate up around 170bps on the middle of last year for example.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says there will always be highly leveraged households who struggle even with moderate rate hikes.

Zollner said there would always be cases where highly leveraged households struggled in the face of even moderate rate hikes.

This was particularly if there had been some interruption to their incomes but, even if there had not been, inflation at 6 per cent was now making a meaningful dent in households' cashflow buffers, she said.

Recent Reserve Bank analysis showed that if mortgage rates rose to 5 per cent, nearly 20 per cent of recent first-home buyers would face serviceability stress.

At 6 per cent, this would rise to nearly 50 per cent, and investors and some existing owner-occupiers would also be under pressure.

But there were a lot more existing owner-occupiers than recent first-home buyers, she said.

“These less recent buyers had seen significant capital gains, had paid back some principal, and had generally seen their nominal incomes grow.”

Despite this, the market had to be looked at as a whole and ANZ forecasting, with an OCR of 3 per cent by April 2023, suggested debt servicing as a share of income would lift from a low of around 5 per cent late last year to about 8 per cent in December 2023.

That was about where things stood in 2018, and well below the pre-GFC peak of 14 per cent, Zollner said.

123RF Debt servicing as a share of income is set to lift from a low of around 5 per cent late last year to about 8 per cent in December 2023.

ANZ also ran the same interest rate scenario with the assumption of household income growth weaker than in the global financial crisis.

This showed a worryingly sharp change in household servicing burden, but the debt burden on households still only just made it to the pre-GFC peak, she said.

“A key take-out of our central forecast, which assumes5 per cent household income growth, is that the debt burden on households will intensify over the next two years. But this is from a very low starting point and will plateau at a relatively low level.”

Provided household debt did not shoot up, it would take significantly higher rates, with an OCR at 6 per cent, and possibly an income shock, before households faced a debt servicing burden similar to those before the GFC, Zollner said.

“That’s not to say there isn’t debt concentration risk out there of which the Reserve Bank needs to be wary as it lifts interest rates.

“Some first-home buyers inherited or were gifted their deposit, and don’t have particularly high incomes. Households in this situation, and possibly those with incomes from the likes of hospitality and tourism, will have a harder time of it over coming years.”