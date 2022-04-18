Crypto; just another place to put your money

Marlborough businessman Aaron Roberts says crypto has a “very small barrier to entry” compared to other investment areas.

Two Marlborough businessmen have shared their cryptocurrency experiences with Stuff, as the online commodity increases in popularity.

Heat Pumps NOW area manager Aaron Roberts said at one point, his initial crypto investments saw a 500 per cent increase in value.

This number had since dropped significantly, but Roberts still thought these gains were “very impressive”.

“Much like shares or the stock market, this is just another place for me to put my money in and potentially get more from it,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Disney's US$5000 Star Wars hotel and line-cutting fees: Some fans say the 'magic's gone'

* Crypto goes to Hollywood

* Monday thoughts: Why an ethical KiwiSaver provider invested in cryptocurrency industry



Mark Unwin, founder of Viaduct which was sold to become SmartPay, said he’s been involved in crypto for around three years and reckons his crypto investments were “certainly worth more” than what he paid for them.

Though, there had been “a lot of ups and downs” along the way, he said.

Unwin likened crypto to any other type of market where people invest money, and said “you don't see a lot of people saying how much money they've lost, but you do see proof of how much money they've made”.

Crypto trading platform Easy Crypto claimed they surveyed around 1000 New Zealanders including people from Marlborough earlier this year.

Easy Crypto/Supplied Easy Crypto co-founder Janine Grainger says crypto is an investment class that’s open to younger people compared to areas like the housing market.

These results showed 18.4 per cent of adult New Zealanders already had crypto investments.

Easy Crypto founder and chief executive Janine Grainger said “we just wanted to understand what the landscape’s like in New Zealand”.

Unwin thought there was “more and more” people in Marlborough investing in cryptocurrency and Roberts thought one reason for the popularity of crypto was the “very small barrier to entry” compared to other areas such as the housing market.

“Younger customers, people in their 20s and 30s, do see crypto as an investment class that’s open to them when they've missed out on other things such as housing,” Grainger said.

Both Roberts and Unwin were unsure whether investments in crypto were taking away from people investing locally.

Roberts said investors tended to have many “different plethora” to their portfolio, and thought the “average Joe Bloggs on the street” wouldn’t be investing large amounts of money.

CNBC Make It Easy Crypto project manager Charlie Kavanagh says cryptocurrency is money on the Internet that sits outside the traditional financial system.

Cypto 101

Easy Crypto project manager Charlie Kavanagh helps break down the new commodity.

What is cryptocurrency?

In the simplest explanation, cryptocurrency is money that operates on the Internet, and it sits outside the traditional financial system.

Cryptocurrencies have a variety of different of uses, so they can be used as a store of value or tool to buy and sell goods.

So if you wanted to keep money away from the traditional banking system, you could do so, or you could also see it as a tool for investment.

Cryptocurrency is often seen as a payment system, but that’s only a small part. Only a few coins, such as bitcoin, are trying to be like that.

We’re basically building the new Internet and that’s going to impact us in so many ways.

Where is it?

Cryptocurrency is stored on what is called a blockchain and a blockchain is basically a network of computers that are all keeping the same record of transactions, and that record of transactions is then shared across all those computers that are contributing to the network.

How can I use it?

People can download what is called a wallet on either their phone or their laptop and that gives them a system that allows them to store their cryptocurrency and as soon as they have their crypto in their wallet they can essentially pay other people via that wallet system.

Every wallet will have a unique address that is associated with that specific wallet. That wallet has a receiving address and that receiving address can be compared to like your bank account number.

Can you use multiple cryptocurrencies?

Wallets can support multiple different cryptocurrencies, so one popular provider can support about 150 odd different cryptocurrencies, and within your wallet you would generate a different address depending on the cryptocurrency that you're trying to receive.