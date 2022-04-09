Are credit cards worth risking the debt to reap the rewards?

Financial research website Moneyhub has compiled the 12 'Sacred Rules' of credit cards every cardholder should follow, if they don't want to fall victim to easy, and expensive, consumer debt.

ANALYSIS: Abuse a credit card, and you could end up bankrupt – but using it wisely could mean you are rewarded.

There are more than 100 different types of credit cards on offer, but is it worth having one?

A credit card is a payment card that lets you spend money by borrowing from the card provider.

All cards have a limit on how much you can spend and the limit will depend on your income, credit score, and your ability to pay it back.

When spending with a credit card, you will be charged interest. However, if you pay the money back by the due date, the interest is zero. Interest rates are usually between 15 per cent and 25 per cent a year.

More than 2.7 million people have a credit card in New Zealand, and are spending around $600 million a year on credit card interest payments.

Credit card billings dropped in February as Omicron spread, according to the Reserve Bank. For the month, there was $3.7 billion spent on credit cards across the country, down 2.6 per cent from January 2022.

Are credit cards useful?

MoneyHub Founder Chris Walsh said credit cards could be worthwhile if the user was good with money and could pay the balance.

“I'm a huge fan of rewards cards as some offer wonderful benefits, but they're unsuitable unless you can always repay everything you've spent the following month,” he said.

Reward cards offer an incentive to encourage spending, but they sometimes come with a higher annual fee. Rewards vary, from cash back to merchandise, gift cards and travel vouchers.

That means, unless you spend at least $12,000 on your card a year, and fully pay off your card at the end of each month, then most schemes probably won’t be worth it.

“If you are good with money, can promptly repay what you spend and don't drag debts around, a rewards credit card is worth considering,” Walsh said.

If you don’t need rewards, you may be able to find a “lite” card with a lower interest rate or annual fee.

Is it worth the debt?

Walsh said he receives emails every week from people who are in a credit card debt trap.

This is why he still goes by the saying that the best credit card is “no credit card at all” for most people, given the high cost of debt they incur.

“I believe they're often debt traps for anyone who can't pay back what they've spent the following month,” he said.

“For example, 20 per cent per annum interest is standard, so if it takes you 12 months to pay back a balance of $5000, you've paid the credit card company or bank an extra $1000.”

So how do you avoid the debt trap?

Only get a credit card if you can confidently pay it off: If you can't afford to pay it off within four weeks, don't use it, Walsh said.

Don’t withdraw cash from the card: You get charged interest on it from the minute you take it out of the machine.

Make more than the minimum payment: Making the minimum payment will mean the remainder of the balance will be charged a huge amount of interest, therefore making little dent in the debt.

Pay on time: If you don't pay on time, the late payment fees are just the start. Your card will also go to the collections department of your credit card issuer, and affect your credit score negatively.

Cancel your credit cards: If you're already struggling to make re-payments, cancel the card immediately to avoid further spending, and work to pay off the existing balance.