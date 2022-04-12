Young people feeling financial pressure: 'I should be doing okay'

At the age of 22, Georgia Gumbrell​ has given up on her dream of home ownership.

The Auckland-based social support worker said she should be in a great position to be saving for a home because she worked full time and did not pay rent because she was house-sitting.

But Gumbrell​ said the way rising house prices had vastly outstripped wages over the past years meant she, and many of her generation, had given up on ever owning their own home.

“It’s just not something that is on my radar any more. I have completely given up on that dream,” Gumbrell​ said.

Gumbrell​ said it also added to her financial stress to watch inflation raise the prices of everyday goods to an alarming level.

“The prices of groceries are just insane. I am a new graduate in a working role, I should be doing okay. But even I have to weigh up whether I buy groceries or save money for other expenses.”

The situation had led her to feel disconnected from the broader economy, she said.

Supplied Georgia Gumbrell says rising house prices mean she has given up on her dream of homeownership.

“If things feel unreachable then you are less likely to put in the effort to get them. There is less incentive to save, because what possibly could you be saving for because there is no way you are going to get a house.”

She said that she felt her options were to either to live off the grid or leave the country, because things did not seem to be changing.

Gumbrell​ was not alone in feeling this way. Research from the Financial Services Council revealed 18 to 39-year-olds had been hit hard by global inflation, and rising interest rates.

The report, based on research completed in January, raised concerns the age group could become a “Lost Generation” as they left New Zealand to try their luck overseas.

The research found more than 79 per cent of respondents in the 18 to 39 age group were concerned with rising house prices.

A further 81 per cent were concerned with the impacts of rising inflation.

Government officials said it was likely about 50,000 New Zealanders could leave the country over the next year, now that borders are reopening.

Auckland University of Technology Professor of Human Resource ManagementJarrod Haar​ said the situation was extremely challenging.

“I’ve been tracking workforce turnover in last two years, and the amount of workers seriously considering leaving New Zealand has passed the 50 per cent mark. It is by far the craziest levels I have seen, but we are living in the crazy times,” Haar​ said.

Haar​ said that of the 18 to 39 age group, 56 per cent were considering leaving the country.

Stuff Jarrod Haar says the number of workers seriously considering leaving New Zealand has reached the “craziest” levels he has seen.

With Australia on the doorstep with a lower cost of living and much higher wages, it was an attractive option for this age group.

“This generation is really feeling the heat. If they don't have a house it is easier for them to go. The challenge is for those left behind, how are we going to replace them?”

Haar​ said the country has not yet realised how much it relied on the labour of the younger generation, but as borders reopened, it would soon find out.

“This is going to have serious repercussions for the New Zealand workforce.”

Financial Services Council chief executive, Richard Klipin​ said the data was concerning for the future of the New Zealand economy.

“Young people are our future, and yet they are feeling the effects of the current economic climate more than any other age group.

“As borders open up and opportunities beckon overseas, there is a real concern that they will they be tempted to try their luck elsewhere,” Klipin​ said.