Bank of New Zealand lifts home loan rates

Borrowers at BNZ face higher fixed home loans rates when it comes time to refix their mortgages.

Bank of New Zealand has lifted its fixed home loan rates.

The bank increased its floating home loan rate on April 14 from 5.15%​ to 5.5%​ following the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua’s decision to raise the official cash rate (OCR) from 1%​ to 1.5%​.

Now, BNZ has increased its one-year home loan rate to 4.55%​ from 3.99%​, and raised its two-year rate to 5.25%​ from 4.69%​.

The Reserve Bank lifted the OCR in a bid to fight rising inflation, which has been pushing up households' cost of living.

Earlier this week, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr told the International Monetary Fund that it was “not in a great place” with inflation, ahead of new numbers due on Thursday that could see inflation jump above 7%.

As well as rising costs for everything from food to services, homeowners owing money on their homes are having to prepare for higher home loan rates.

The move by BNZ puts its one and two-year rates on a par with ANZ​.

NZ PARLIAMENT Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the level of concern about inflation in February.

Westpac, ANZ and Kiwibank are currently offering lower rates.

Westpac’s one-year rate is 3.99%​, while ASB​ and Kiwibank​ are charging 4.19%​.

Westpac’s two-year rate is 4.79%​, while Kiwibank is charging 4.85%​, and ASB is charging 4.95%​.

The lowest one-year rate is currently 3.49%​ from Heartland Bank.

A recent survey from Westpac shows many households are struggling to absorb the cost of living rises.

Just over two-thirds​ of the 1600​ Westpac customers surveyed were confident they could cope with the rapidly-rising cost of living, and more than half were already trimming costs, and had gone back to the home economic basics of budgeting and meal-planning.

But though the majority felt they could cope with high inflation, nearly a third feared they would not be able to cope, and 53​% of women, and 39​% of men said they were extremely concerned about rising living costs.

Research from ASB showed nearly four in 10 people have persistent problems making payments on loans on time.