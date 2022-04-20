Here's the data that reveals secret home loan pain

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

For every mortgagee sale in the first three months of the year, there were as many as 25 sales of homes by people in mortgage distress.

Corelogic said last week that there had been just six mortgagee sales in the first quarter.

But mortgage advisers say banks are loathe to force mortgagee sales, and mortgagee sales data does not accurately reflect the number of people forced to sell after falling on hard times.

Instead, they say, when households can no longer sustainably afford their homes loans, banks let customers sell their properties themselves to avoid the stigma of a mortgagee sale.

Data from credit reporting bureau Centrix appears to back that up.

It shows in the first three months of the year there were 152​ mortgages “closed” while 30 days or more in arrears.

That’s an average of 50​ mortgages a month being closed on which borrowers were significantly behind in their repayments, compared to an average of two mortgagee sales a month.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Mortgagee sales are now uncommon on family homes, but remain relatively common on development properties.

Last year, there were 1182​ mortgages closed while three months or more in arrears, at a rate of 98​ a month.

In 2020​, the average was 111 a month​, and in the last three months of 2019, the average was running at 135 a month.

Centrix chief executive Keith McLaughlin ​said not every one of the closed mortgages would represent a family who has fallen off the housing ladder by having had to sell their home to repay the bank.

Some property owners may have been able to close their mortgage by refinancing with a non-bank lender, said mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson.

“They would not be able to refinance with another bank,” she said.

Some of the closed distressed loans might have been loans secured against investment properties, McLaughlin said. Some may have sold up, and used the money to buy cheaper places.

There had been a decline in both the number of mortgagee sales, and in the number of people behind on their home loans repayments.

The coming months would test whether rising mortgage rates, and high inflation would see those trends continue, he said.

SUPPLIED Centrix chief executive Keith McLaughlin says mortgagee arrears have fallen to very low levels.

Mortgage adviser Campbell Hastie said people would “die in a ditch” before letting a home go, and that was reflected in the low number of either mortgagee sales, or secret distressed sales.

“In the context of the number of mortgages out there, it’s a really small number,” he said.

Some of the closed mortgages would be the result of people selling up to avoid a “lose, lose” mortgagee sale when they could no longer afford repayments, he said.

“I think most people say, ‘The writing’s on the wall. Let’s sell in a controlled fashion rather than being forced to, and having a Barfoot and Thompson mortgagee sale sign, because that has bargain written all over it’,” he said.

BEVAN READ/Stuff Mortgage adviser Campbell Hastie says very few people experiencing hard times lose their homes in distressed sales. Most find a way to save their homes, sometimes with the help of family.

Banks’ social contract with the public was to try to work with borrowers to get them through hard times.

If borrowers really could not get back on track, their preference was for people to sell their homes themselves.

“The banks are not going to pre-empt it, unless there’s no other alternative,” McLaughlin said.

Tatterson said responsible lending rules required banks to work with borrowers experiencing difficulties to find solutions as opposed to just making a decision to go to mortgagee sale.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Sometimes owners whose banks have lost faith in their ability to catch up on mortgage payments, end up having to sell. Their bank may even give them a deadline, after which they may face a mortgagee sale.

Banks incur lawyers’ fees in forcing mortgagee sales, and there was a risk of a low sale price as buyers could be nervous, she said.

“Nobody is ever a winner,” she said.

Instead, banks ask owners who they do not think can get back on track to sell up, if they can’t refinance with another lender.

“The bank will give the owner the option to sell first. It’s common. I have seen it. It’s more common now than it was,” she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff East Auckland mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson says banks avoid mortgagee sales.

Nobody captured data on these kinds of distressed sales, she said.

Her advice to families in trouble on their home loans was to speak to their bank as early as possible.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic banks had shown they could agree reduced repayments for periods of time, or even allow borrowers home loan repayment “holidays”.